OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: OnePlus Levels Up the Wireless Earphone Game

OnePlus, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has just launched its latest wireless earphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. The new earphones offer a number of upgrades over the previous generation, including improved noise cancellation, longer battery life, and faster charging.

Here are some of the key features of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC:

45dB hybrid noise cancellation: The earphones use a combination of active noise cancellation (ANC) and passive noise isolation to block out ambient noise. This makes them ideal for use in noisy environments, such as on public transportation or in busy streets.

12.4mm dynamic drivers: The earphones feature large dynamic drivers that deliver powerful bass and clear highs.

Long battery life: The earphones have a battery life of up to 28 hours with ANC off, or 20 hours with ANC on. A quick 10-minute charge will give you an additional 20 hours of playback.

Fast pairing: The earphones support Google Fast Pair, which makes it easy to pair them with your Android device.

IPX5 water resistance: The earphones are IPX5 water resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged by sweat or rain.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC are available now for ₹2,299. They come in two colors: Magico Black and Beam Blue.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC:

Pros:

Excellent noise cancellation

Powerful bass

Clear highs

Long battery life

Fast charging

IPX5 water resistance

Google Fast Pair

Cons:

No aptX or LDAC support

No transparency mode

Not as comfortable as some other earphones

Overall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC are a great pair of wireless earphones that offer a lot of value for the price. They have excellent noise cancellation, powerful bass, and long battery life. If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earphones that can block out noise and keep you entertained for hours on end.

Here are some additional pointers about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC:

They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

They come with a carrying case that also functions as a wireless charger.

The earphones have three buttons on the control unit: a play/pause button, a volume up button, and a volume down button.

You can also use the earphones to answer and end calls, and to control your music playback.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earphones with excellent noise cancellation, long battery life, and a comfortable fit, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC are a great option. They’re available now for ₹2,299.