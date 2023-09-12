Realme Narzo 60X 5G: A powerful budget phone with 5G

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, which is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Highlights:

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

It has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a triple rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Price and availability:

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is priced in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting today, September 12, via Amazon and Realme.com.

Launch offers:

On the launch day, customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Realme Narzo 60X 5G using an ICICI Bank credit card. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,099 per month.

Specifications:

For photography, tpecifiche Realme Narzo 60X 5G has a triple rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Key features:

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor

8MP front-facing camera

5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Android 13 with Realme UI 3.0

Conclusion:

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is a good option for budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a phone with a powerful processor, a large display, and a long-lasting battery. The phone also has a decent camera system for taking photos and videos.

Here are some additional pointers:

Realme Narzo 60X 5G is available in two colors: Nebula Purple and Stellar Green.

The phone measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 9.1mm and weighs 200 grams.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C.

I hope this article was helpful. Let me know if you have any other questions.