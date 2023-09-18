OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: A Comprehensive Review

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is making waves in the audio market, promising an immersive listening experience without breaking the bank. With a plethora of reviews already out there, we’ve sifted through the noise to bring you an in-depth of this new offering from OnePlus.

Design and Comfort

The design of the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is fairly basic, but it’s a design we’ve all come to know and love. The entire body features a rubberized texture, making it comfortable for extended use. The neckband is extremely flexible, allowing for a snug fit around the neck.

Audio Performance

The earbuds come equipped with 12.4mm drivers that deliver a punchy bass, making them a hit among EDM listeners. The audio quality is decent across the board, excelling in dialogues and vocals. One of the standout features is the high volume levels the neckband can reach without significant audio tearing.

Battery Life and Connectivity

Long battery life is one of the major pros of this device. It’s good at suppressing ambient sound, thanks to its ANC feature. However, it’s worth noting that the device lacks LDAC or aptX audio codec and doesn’t have a dedicated low-latency mode.

Color Options and Pricing

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is available in two shades: Grand Green and Boomin Black. As for the price, it retails for ₹2,299 and can be purchased via OnePlus.in, Amazon, Croma, Myntra, and other stores near you.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Long Battery Life Good Sound Quality Effective ANC IP55 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance

Cons: No LDAC or aptX audio codec No dedicated low-latency mode



Final Thoughts

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC offers a lot for its price point. From its comfortable design to its impressive audio performance, it’s a solid choice for anyone looking to invest in a new pair of wireless earbuds. However, the absence of certain high-end features like LDAC or aptX audio codec may be a deal-breaker for some audiophiles.

Quick Takeaways

Comfortable and flexible design

Punchy bass and high volume levels

Long battery life

Available in Grand Green and Boomin Black

Retails for ₹2,299

For those in search of quality audio without splurging, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is a worthy contender.