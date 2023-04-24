Portronics Brings You ‘Harmonics Twins S5’ Smart TWS for Big Booming Bass with Dedicated Dynamic Drivers

Immerse yourself into uninterrupted music and entertainment for 90 minutes, nonstop with smart TWS Harmonics Twins S5. Market leader in India’s digital and portable consumer electronics market arena, Portronics brings to you these next-generation TWS earbuds with a promise of superior audio with a total battery life of up to 15 hours.

Featuring large 8.5mm dedicated dynamic drivers, the Harmonics Twins S5 will completely change the way you listen to audio. With its big booming bass, you can also enjoy exceptional audio quality while listening to music and watching movies. The incredibly small and lightweight earbuds have soft silicone tips and fins for a secure fit and a weight of just 3.5g a piece, making them comfortable to use all day. The Harmonics Twins S5 is elevated to a whole new level with premium looks and an IPX4 body.

The Harmonics Twins S5 connects to your Smartphone as soon as you flip open the lid thanks to the newest and most sophisticated Bluetooth V5.2 chip. The earbuds’ smart features, which include support for the Google, Alexa, and Siri Voice Assistants, lighten your daily activities with just a single touch. The buds can also work in mono mode, allowing superior voice calls and instant videos. A mere 2-second press on the right bud instantly enables music and gaming mode for low-latency audio.

The Harmonics Twins S5 is paired with a micro charging case that features an LED display to notify you about the internal battery’s charge status. The micro form factor allows for extreme portability so you can carry it along in your pocket without causing any discomfort. The case features a USB-C fast charging port that can give you a total audio playback time of up to 15 hours with each bud giving you a 4-hour playback on a single charge. And lastly, as stated earlier, a mere 6-minute charge is enough to give you non-stop 90 minutes of entertainment.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics Harmonics Twins S5 is available in the market at a discounted price of INR 849 (MRP Rs 2,999) backed with 12 Months warranty. Users can buy this Smart TWS from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.