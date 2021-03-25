The OnePlus 9 series is here in its official avatar and comprises of two models, the base OnePlus 9 and the more advanced OnePlus 9 Pro. Also, while each model upholds the company principle of offering the very best but at a more affordable price bracket, the latest iteration is special given the company’s new found partnership with Hasselblad. With that, buyers can expect some fireworks with its imaging abilities, which no doubt will be an added incentive on top of all the positives that the OnePlus range already stands for.

OnePlus 9 specifications

The base model comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel that is lit up by 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz max refresh rate. Other highlights of the display include HDR10+ support along with 1100 nits of max brightness.

Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 888 chipset that is combined with a max of 12 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Keeping everything moving is a 4500 mAh battery that is backed by a 65W Warp Charge. The company is claiming full charge attainable within just 30 mins. Fortunately, the company is still offering the charger in the box, unlike Apple and Samsung that have both chosen to buckle this tradition.

Coming to optics, it’s a triple camera set-up that the OnePlus 9 boasts of, with a 48 MP sensor having f/1.8 aperture and built-in EIS being the primary camera. Complimenting the same is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera of f/2.2 aperture and a monochrome sensor of 2 MP resolution. The primary sensor is capable of shooting 4k videos at 60 fps and 8K videos at 30 fps.

The camera also comes with a host of modes to let you have the best shots in any environment. For instance, there is the nightscape mode, super macro mode, portrait mode, pro mode, panorama, and tilt-shift mode. Further, there is the ultra-shot HDR and smart scene recognition feature available as well.

Then there is the Hasselblad Pro Mode available too which should justify the Hasselblad branding on the rear camera module. This particular mode provides users various adjustment options such as ISP range, white balance, etc. to let users have a pro-grade camera experience.

For selfies, there is the 16 MP front shooter with EIS support.

Other highlights of the OnePlus 9 include an under-screen fingerprint scanner and 5G connectivity. The phone runs Android 11 right out of the box.

Price and color options

The model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost Rs. 49,999 while the top model with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage will cost Rs. 54,999.

The phone is available in color options of Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The 9 Pro is similar to its smaller brethren in that it too comes powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset that is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 memory and a max of 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The display though is larger at 6.7-inches of LTPO AMOLED panel of Ultra HD resolution. Another highlight of the display is its adaptive refresh property that can automatically adjust the refresh rate all the way from 1 Hz to 120 Hz to ensure optimum battery utilization.

The OnePlus 9 Pro however comes with a more elaborate camera arrangement in the form of a quad-camera set-up. That includes a 48 MP primary shooter of f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera having f/2.2 aperture, an 8 MP tele-shooter of f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

The camera also comes with the same modes present on the OnePlus 9, including of course the Hasselblad Pro Mode as well. However, the one notable difference here is that the 9 Pro is capable of shooting 4K videos at 120 fps. The front also benefits from a similar 16 MP camera having an f/2.4 aperture and EIS support.

The rest of the features are quite similar to the OnePlus 9. That includes an under-screen fingerprint sensor, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, 5G connectivity, and so on.

Price and color options

The OnePlus 9 Pro range starts with the model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which costs Rs. 64,999. Next up is the model with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage which is priced Rs. 69,999.

Color options with the 9 Pro include Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

No availability details have been shared yet.

OnePlus Watch

The company also took the opportunity to launch its first smartwatch offering, the OnePlus Watch. The smartwatch comes in shades of silver and black, with there being a special edition watch as well which has been named the cobalt limited edition since it is made of a cobalt alloy. OnePlus said it has turned out to be a manufacturing challenge to craft the smartwatch out of cobalt, so much that almost 50 percent of the smartwatches get rejected. Another highlight of the limited-edition smartwatch is the sapphire glass for the dial.

The smartwatch otherwise comes with a 1.39-inch display with 326ppi pixel density. The company is offering 50 watch faces at the moment though there is also the option to create a watch face of your own. It comes with detachable straps and is compatible with third-party straps as well. The battery life mentioned is 2 weeks for general usage and one week under a heavy workload.

Coming to the sensor package, the OnePlus Watch comes Heart Rate monitoring sensor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Air Pressure sensor, and GPS. Besides, it supports more than 110 workout modes as well. Plus, you will also have the option to take calls, check messages, and other notifications too.

It can also be paired up with the OnePlus TV and will act as a remote for the same. If there is a call, the OnePlus TV will reduce the volume on its own. The Watch will also turn the TV off if the user has fallen asleep.

The OnePlus Watch is priced Rs 16,999 for the standard model though there is no word yet as to what the special cobalt edition will cost.