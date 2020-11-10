It has just been weeks that the OnePlus 8T has been launched though reports of its successor – the OnePlus 9 is already hogging media limelight. According to information currently available courtesy of a Twitter user by the name, TechDroider and others, there are going to be three OnePlus 9 models coming our way next year.

Further, the three models are going to be named OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro while the third model will likely be named OnePlus 9 Ultra. The tipster also stated the OnePlus 9 is identified by model number LE2110 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is mentioned to have three model numbers – LE2117, LE2119, LE2120. Another model number doing the rounds is LE2127 and is believed to be that of the last model, which is OnePlus 9T or the 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, all the three OnePlus 9 models have also been discussed extensively on Weibo where it has been revealed the phones will come powered with the upcoming 5 nm Snapdragon 875 chipset which is set for launch in December. Also, the phone will carry IP68 certifications and will come with displays having a 144 Hz refresh rate. That, if true, will be a nice upgrade over the 120 Hz displays that the current OnePlus 8T comes with.

Another highlight of the phone is going to be its 65 W fast charging support. Also, the phone will likely come with Android 11 pre-installed. However, there is no information available as yet as to what the camera is going to be like on the upcoming phone though the front will likely have a punch hole for the selfie cam. That would mean no under-display camera for the phone, something that was being rumored in some circles.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 9 series is going to be 5G compliant, besides supporting Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. A USB Type-C port will allow for charging as well as data syncing roles. There are going to be dual stereo speakers too for an immersive audio experience.

However, in an interesting twist to the above tale, TechDroier is claiming the Weibo account that discussed OnePlus 9 is fake and said there is going to be only two OnePlus 9 models to be launched next year, around March, 2021. More details are expected in the coming days. Keep watching!