Microsoft Surface Book 2 Full Tech Specs: A Comprehensive Guide

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a 2-in-1 laptop that was released in 2017. It is the successor to the original Surface Book, and it features a number of improvements, including a more powerful processor, a longer-lasting battery, and a more refined design.

The Surface Book 2 is available in two sizes: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model. Both models are powered by Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, and they come with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The 15-inch model also has a discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1060 graphics card.

The Surface Book 2 has a PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 13-inch model has a resolution of 3000×2000 pixels, while the 15-inch model has a resolution of 3240×2160 pixels. Both displays are compatible with the Surface Pen.

The Surface Book 2 is a versatile device that can be used for a variety of tasks, including productivity, creative work, and gaming. It is also a good device for students and professionals who need a portable and powerful computer.

Tech Specs

Display: 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio

13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio Resolution: 3000×2000 pixels (13-inch) or 3240×2160 pixels (15-inch)

3000×2000 pixels (13-inch) or 3240×2160 pixels (15-inch) Processor: Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor

Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor RAM: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 (13-inch) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1060 (15-inch)

Intel HD Graphics 620 (13-inch) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1060 (15-inch) Operating system: Windows 10 Home or Pro

Windows 10 Home or Pro Battery life: Up to 17 hours of video playback

Up to 17 hours of video playback Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect, 1x headphone jack, 1x SD card reader

2x USB 3.0, 1x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect, 1x headphone jack, 1x SD card reader Dimensions: 12.3 x 9.13 x 0.57 inches (13-inch) or 13.5 x 9.75 x 0.59 inches (15-inch)

12.3 x 9.13 x 0.57 inches (13-inch) or 13.5 x 9.75 x 0.59 inches (15-inch) Weight: 3.38 pounds (13-inch) or 4.2 pounds (15-inch)

Features

Detachable display that can be used as a tablet

Surface Pen support

Windows Hello facial recognition login

Precision touchpad

Backlit keyboard

Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Benefits

Powerful performance

Long battery life

Versatile design

High-quality display

Surface Pen support

Drawbacks

Expensive

Heavy (especially the 15-inch model)

Limited port selection

Conclusion

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop. It is a good choice for students, professionals, and creative professionals who need a portable and powerful computer. However, it is expensive and heavy, and it has a limited port selection.

Pointers