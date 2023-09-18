Bring Home a Cinematic Experience with Portronics Beem 420 Multimedia Projector

Portronics, a major player in the digital and portable consumer electronics market in India, introduces Beem 420 for a larger-than-life cinematic experience. This diminutive multimedia projector will transform the way you watch television and can transform your entire wall into a screen and your room into a theatre-like setting.

With Beem 420, any wall or flat surface can be instantly transformed into an entertainment panel enabling you to enjoy movies and sports, give presentations, and host video conferences and more. You can enjoy your favourite OTT movies or TV shows in sharp Full HD 1080p on a screen that can reach a 25-inch projection. With a brightness level of up to 3200 Lumens, the 30,000-hour LED lamp can project your favourite sports and television shows, producing vivid, clear images on almost any flat white surface. The projector has intelligent in-built sensors that can assist with vertical keystone and focus adjustments, allowing placement at nearly any angle without a stand or tripod, up to 8.1 meters away.

The Beem 420 comes with many connectivity options for various inputs. Two HDMI ports are provided for your laptop and media players, along with an AV input for older DVD players and conventional set-top boxes, a USB port, a micro SD card slot for your home videos, and a headphone and Bluetooth output for your media receiver’s best immersive theatre-like audio experience. The wireless screen mirroring feature of the projector can turn your Smartphone, tablet, and laptop into a portable entertainment hub, anywhere you like it. The 5W internal speaker provides an engrossing audio experience too. The portability feature of Beem 420 ensures simple setup and use anywhere via remote control, whether it’s in your room, backyard, or friend’s home, so you can enjoy cinema magic while on the go making it a great option for gifting as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Beem 420 Portable Projector is available in the market at a discounted price point of INR 11,999 backed with a 12-months warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.