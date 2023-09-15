Noise Explorer Smartwatch for Kids Launched in India: A Game-Changer in Child Safety and Entertainment

In a move that promises to revolutionize child safety and entertainment, Noise, a homegrown brand in India, has launched the Noise Explorer Smartwatch for kids. The smartwatch is packed with features like 4G connectivity and a 2MP camera, making it a must-have gadget for today’s tech-savvy youngsters.

Key Features

4G Connectivity: The smartwatch offers seamless 4G connectivity, ensuring that kids are always just a call away from their parents.

2MP Camera: With a 2MP front camera, the smartwatch allows kids to snap and save images directly in the smartwatch’s photo gallery.

GPS Tracking: The device comes with live GPS tracking, providing parents peace of mind about their child’s whereabouts.

Two Attractive Colors: The Noise Explorer is available in two vibrant colors: Wonder Pink and Phantom Blue.

Pricing and Availability

The Noise Explorer Kids Watch is priced at Rs. 5,999 and is available for purchase starting today. Consumers can buy it on Amazon.in and the official Noise website, gonoise.com.

Expert Opinions

While the smartwatch market for kids is growing, the Noise Explorer stands out for its unique features and affordability. Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, spoke at the launch, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to providing quality products that meet the needs of modern families.

Why Choose Noise Explorer?

Safety: The live GPS tracking feature is a significant advantage for parents concerned about their child’s safety.

Entertainment: The 2MP camera allows kids to explore their creativity by taking pictures.

Convenience: The smartwatch also offers a phonebook and contacts storage feature, helping parents keep things organized.

Conclusion: A Smart Choice for Smart Kids

The Noise Explorer Smartwatch is more than just a time-telling device; it’s a multi-functional gadget designed to ensure child safety and provide entertainment. With its competitive pricing and feature-rich design, it’s set to become a favorite among both parents and kids.

Quick Takeaways:

Launched by homegrown brand Noise.

Features 4G connectivity and a 2MP camera.

Available in Wonder Pink and Phantom Blue.

Priced at Rs. 5,999.

Can be purchased on Amazon.in and gonoise.com.

Don’t miss out on this innovative gadget that promises to make parenting a bit easier and childhood a lot more fun!