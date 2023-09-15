Motorola Edge 40 Neo: A Powerhouse with Dimensity 7030 SoC, 50MP Camera, and 144Hz Display

Home News Motorola Edge 40 Neo: A Powerhouse with Dimensity 7030 SoC, 50MP Camera,...

Motorola has expanded its Edge 40 lineup with the launch of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. This new addition is a technological marvel, featuring a Dimensity 7030 SoC, a 50MP camera, and a 144Hz screen. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest offering from Motorola.

Performance and Software

  • Chipset: The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is powered by the Dimensity 7030 SoC.
  • RAM and Storage: It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
  • Operating System: The device runs on Android 13 right out of the box, with support for Moto Connect.

Display Features

  • Screen: The smartphone boasts a 6.55-inch FullHD+ 10-bit pOLED curved display.
  • Refresh Rate: It offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
  • Brightness and Certification: The screen has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified.

Camera Capabilities

  • Primary Camera: The device features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).
  • Ultra-wide Camera: It also has a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, which also supports autofocus for macro shots.

Design and Build

  • Colors: The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in three colors: Pantone Black Beauty, Pantone Soothing Sea, and Pantone Caneel Bay.
  • Material: The black version has an acrylic rear panel, while the other two models feature vegan leather back covers.

Additional Features

  • IP68 Rating: The device is IP68 rated, offering dust and water resistance.
  • Audio: It comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.
  • Battery and Charging: A 5000mAh battery powers the device, supported by 68W fast charging.

Sustainability

  • Packaging: The smartphone comes in 100% plastic-free packaging featuring soy ink and 60% recycled materials.
  • Protective Case: Motorola has partnered with A Good Company for a biodegradable protective case made entirely from plants.

Availability and Price

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in EMEA starting today at a price of €399. It will launch in India on September 21 and will be sold through Motorola India’s official website, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country.

With the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Motorola seems to be setting a new standard in the mid-range smartphone market. From its powerful chipset to its impressive camera capabilities and sustainable packaging, this device appears to offer a complete package.

