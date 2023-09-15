Motorola Edge 40 Neo: A Powerhouse with Dimensity 7030 SoC, 50MP Camera, and 144Hz Display

Motorola has expanded its Edge 40 lineup with the launch of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. This new addition is a technological marvel, featuring a Dimensity 7030 SoC, a 50MP camera, and a 144Hz screen. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest offering from Motorola.
Performance and Software
- Chipset: The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is powered by the Dimensity 7030 SoC.
- RAM and Storage: It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
- Operating System: The device runs on Android 13 right out of the box, with support for Moto Connect.
Display Features
- Screen: The smartphone boasts a 6.55-inch FullHD+ 10-bit pOLED curved display.
- Refresh Rate: It offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
- Brightness and Certification: The screen has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified.
Camera Capabilities
- Primary Camera: The device features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).
- Ultra-wide Camera: It also has a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, which also supports autofocus for macro shots.
Design and Build
- Colors: The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in three colors: Pantone Black Beauty, Pantone Soothing Sea, and Pantone Caneel Bay.
- Material: The black version has an acrylic rear panel, while the other two models feature vegan leather back covers.
Additional Features
- IP68 Rating: The device is IP68 rated, offering dust and water resistance.
- Audio: It comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.
- Battery and Charging: A 5000mAh battery powers the device, supported by 68W fast charging.
Sustainability
- Packaging: The smartphone comes in 100% plastic-free packaging featuring soy ink and 60% recycled materials.
- Protective Case: Motorola has partnered with A Good Company for a biodegradable protective case made entirely from plants.
Availability and Price
The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in EMEA starting today at a price of €399. It will launch in India on September 21 and will be sold through Motorola India’s official website, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country.
Quick Highlights
- Powered by Dimensity 7030 SoC
- Up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage
- Android 13 with Moto Connect support
- 6.55-inch FullHD+ 10-bit pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate
- 50MP primary camera with OIS and 13MP ultra-wide camera
- Available in three Pantone colors
- IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
- Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging
- 100% plastic-free, eco-friendly packaging
With the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Motorola seems to be setting a new standard in the mid-range smartphone market. From its powerful chipset to its impressive camera capabilities and sustainable packaging, this device appears to offer a complete package.