Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro X 2021 in India. It is the Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X that would be available in India and comes with the choice of either the SQ1 or SQ2 processors. The range starts with the model having 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage while the top model features 15 gigs of memory and 512 GB of storage. All models come with a 13-inch display and a 5 MP front-facing camera with AI that adjusts automatically to surrounding lighting conditions.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 price and availability in India

The Surface Pro X for business with SQ1 processors and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced Rs. 94,599 while the 8 GB + 256 GB model comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,13,299.

Similarly, the Surface Pro X 2021 for businesses powered by the SQ2 processor carries the price tag of 1,31,799 for the 16 GB + 256 GB model while the top-end 16 GB + 512 GB model is priced Rs. 1,50,499.

For general users, the Surface Pro X 2021 with SQ1 CPU and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced Rs. 93,999. The Surface Pro Keyboard and Signature Type Cover has to be procured separately.

Microsoft said the Surface Pro X 2021 will be available from all major online and offline retailers in the country with sales already commencing at Reliance Digital outlets.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 specifications

The latest Surface Pro X 2021 retains the 13-inch PixelSense display of the LTE model and offers a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920 pixels. The laptop/ tablet hybrid comes powered by the octa-core SQ1 or SQ2 processor which has been custom-developed by Microsoft in collaboration with Qualcomm. The processor comes paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage on the top model. For graphics processing, there is the Adreno 685 GPU that is paired with the SQ1 processor and Adreno 690 GPU that is coupled to the Microsoft SQ2 CPU.

The hybrid device runs Windows 11 that is made possible thanks to the 64-bit emulation that the device comes integrated with. There is a 5 MP front-facing camera onboard that is capable of recording 1080p HD quality videos and is smart enough to adjust to the surrounding lighting conditions automatically.

Another nice feature of the Surface Pro X 2021 is its dual far-field Studio Mics as well as dual speakers with Dolby Audio. There is AI at work along with a neural engine that allows users to adjust their gaze during video calls using the Eye Contact feature. Ports on board include a pair of USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port as well as a dedicated magnetic Surflink. Sensors the Surface Pro X 2021 comes with include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, magnetometer, and an ambient light sensor. The battery life mentioned is 15 hours of normal usage.