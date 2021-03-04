Lenovo today announced the launch of its new Yoga 6 convertible laptop in India. Featuring an AMD chipset at its core, the new Lenovo 6 is unique in that it sports a hybrid design comprising of metal and soft-touch material. All of that has a fabric wrapping on top, which is done up in a shade of Abyss Blue.

In fact, it is the textile cover on top that makes the new Yoga 6 stand out from the scores of other 2-in-1 convertibles currently available. Lenovo said the fabric layer on top has been treated to ensure resistance against fire and stains, which imparts a degree of resilience to the laptop to survive in almost any conditions.

Also, true to the Lenovo Yoga series of laptops, there is a 360-degree hinge that will let the display to be folded right back to allow the device to be used as a tablet or in tent mode. The latter also makes the Yoga series a great entertainment device, giving perfect visibility to the 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display having 300 nits of brightness. The front-firing Dolby Atmos optimized speakers further add to the entertainment quotient.

On the inside, it is the octa-core AMD RyzenTM 4000 Series mobile processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics that provides the processing punch. With up to a max of 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of SSD PCle M.2 storage, you have one device that can take on some heavy multi-tasking operations with perfect elan.

For power, there is the 60 WHr battery onboard capable of sustaining operations for an impressive 18 hours at one go. Further, there is the Lenovo Intelligent Thermal Solution 4.0, which, Lenovo said, provides for three AI-enhanced power profiles to ensure optimum usage of battery power while ensuring zero performance lag.

Top-grade computational power need not translate into a lot of heft, what with the new Yoga 6 coming in at a quite convenient 1.32 kilos. Couple that to the rounded soft touch corners, which ensures the laptop has a special aesthetic appeal to it like no other. Also, with support for Alexa digital assistant, the laptop will help getting things done via suitable voice commands.

Another cool feature of the Yoga 6 laptop is the built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. Mention must also be made of the TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter for added privacy. The laptop is also compatible with the Lenovo digital pen with supports for up to 4,096-levels of pressure sensitivity.

Price and availability

The new Lenovo Yoga 6 is priced at Rs. 86,990 and is slated to go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and Lenovo from March 10 onwards. You can currently pre-order the laptop from Lenovo.com.