Jabra unveils its two most advanced earbuds ever to mark leadership in premium true wireless

Jabra, leader in personal sound and hybrid work solutions, today launches two new premium models to expand the top end of their Elite true wireless earbuds range. The Jabra Elite 8 Active, tested to be the world’s toughest earbuds, and the Elite 10, Jabra’s most advanced earbuds for work and life with clear calls, all-day comfort and optimized to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience through Dolby Head Tracking.

The world’s toughest earbuds

Jabra’s new addition to its active range, the Elite 8 Active, will set a new standard for durability and fit. Built for much more than running or sports, they are designed to be durable enough for users regardless of what they choose to do and wherever life takes them.

The Elite 8 Active buds pass all the required tests for the US Military Standard for Ruggedized Electronics (810H). That is everything from humidity and high temperature to rain and altitude. They are completely watertight when submerged up to 1.5m. – they are IP68 rated, meaning that they are fully dust and waterproof, whilst the charging case is IP54 rated to be dust and splashproof. In addition, we put Elite 8 Active through their paces with Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT). This requires the earbuds to pass 11 full cycles of testing, including enduring 2 hours in 40°C temperatures with 93% humidity, going through a 15-minute splash test in salt water, and surviving a 15-minute 40°C heat drying test, to successfully prove their anti-corrosion credentials. All of this whilst staying secure in the ear with the improved grip provided by Jabra ShakeGrip technology.

While Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are proud to be tough, they have not sacrificed their sound, nor aesthetic. They are made to fuel workouts with incredible sound thanks to Dolby Audio, which delivers lifelike, clear sound for a longer and more comfortable listening experience. The Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) automatically optimizes the ANC performance to the environment you’re in. Wind Neutralizing HearThrough technology also muffles any wind interference without blocking out traffic, ensuring safety without compromising on steady sound.

With 6-mic call technology and wind noise protecting mesh, stable smartwatch connectivity, Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair and Spotify Tap, battery life for up to 8 hours (32hours with a case), these earbuds are just as good for working as for working out.

Dialling-up your Dolby Atmos listening experience

Jabra’s new top-of-the-line Elite 10 earbuds promise the best combination of comfort, sound and calls anywhere, for both work and life. These true wireless earbuds, which are optimized for enjoying content in Dolby Atmos, are truly immersive and Jabra’s first earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking. Dolby Head Tracking engages listeners in a whole new way by keeping them in the center of the soundstage as they move their head, enabling a more natural sound experience for all your favorite entertainment, including both Dolby Atmos and stereo content. And when available, the combination of Dolby Head Tracking together with Dolby Atmos content further elevates the sound with incredible detail and clarity for the ultimate Dolby Atmos listening experience.

Elite 10 also eliminates surrounding noise with Jabra Advanced Active Noise CancellationTM. The ultra-powerful ANC auto-adjusts for what’s around you. This is achieved by infrasonic waves that measure the ear canal and algorithms which detect noise leakage and wind conditions. As a result, the earbuds will automatically switch to the highest ANC gain in noisier environments and reduce the gain in quiet places.

Designed with learnings from Elite 7 Pro for fit and Elite 85t for all-day wearing comfort, the Elite 10 is the first in Jabra’s true wireless earbuds range to offer Jabra ComfortFit technology for the most natural, airy fit and less occlusion, due to its semi-open design that relieves ear pressure, allowing users to walk and talk in comfort. Every surface the ear touches is made of soft silicon for a snug fit, meaning less wearing fatigue for all-day use. These earbuds are also designed to cater for more ear shapes and sizes than ever before.

The Elite 10 is complete with 6-mic call technology for crystal-clear calls, 6-hour battery (27 hours with case), including a pocket friendly cradle optimised for wireless charging, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, hands-free voice assistance and easy pairing.

Dr. Amitesh Punhani, Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing at Jabra, said, “At Jabra, we focus on identifying user needs and applying our unique audio engineering capabilities to innovate cutting-edge products that align with ever-changing demands. We are thrilled to unveil our Elite series – Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 taking sound experience to newer heights. The Jabra Elite 10 focuses on delivering all-day comfort, superior calls, and music performance. Meanwhile, the Elite 8 Active has been designed to address the need for earbuds that instil confidence in users, wherever they are, from work to work out.”

Javier Foncillas, VP Commercial Partnerships & Global Sales at Dolby Laboratories said, “Dolby innovations have redefined how entertainment is created and experienced for consumers across the world. We share Jabra’s passion and ambition for quality, and the combination of the new hero Elite range together with Dolby’s latest audio innovations like Dolby Head Tracking and Dolby Audio are a perfect match.”

Price and availability:

Elite 8 Active: MRP INR 17,999, available in caramel, navy, black and dark grey. Find out more at www.jabra.com/elite-8-active

Elite 10: MRP INR 20,999, available in Cream, Cocoa, Gloss Black and Matte Black. Find out more at www.jabra.com/elite-10

These will be available for purchase starting September 20th on Amazon, Croma and Jabra authorized resellers.

Key features of the Elite 8 Active:

IP68 rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant earbuds, and an IP54 rated dust and splash proof case

Crystal clear sound and added dimensionality with Dolby Audio

Jabra ShakeGripTM technology for secure fit in a wing-free, sleek design

Adaptive Hybrid ANC auto-filters background noise

Wind Neutralizing HearThroughTM for indoor and outdoor activities

6-mic call technology with wind noise protecting mesh

6mm speakers

Up to 8-hours battery life and up to 32-hours with case (ANC on)

Stable Smartwatch connectivity

Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair & Spotify Tap playback

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update

Key features of the Elite 10: