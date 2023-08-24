Jabra unveils PanaCast 50 Video Bar System to deliver the ultimate hybrid workplace meeting experience.

Jabra, a leader in personal sound and office solutions, announces the launch of PanaCast 50 Video Bar System for small-medium sized meeting rooms. The Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is an integrated solution, that includes an Android based compute unit, as well as state-of-the-art SOCs, speakers, microphones, video camera, with network and display interfaces for easy deployment. The solution comes with a 10.1” touch controller to manage the room experience. The system natively and securely runs Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android or Zoom Rooms.

The complete portfolio delivers flexible deployment options to bring the best collaboration experience with either an integrated solution on Android, a modular on Windows through the PanaCast 50 Room Systems with Lenovo and Crestron or a BYOD solution with PanaCast 50.

The ultimate hybrid workplace meeting experience

The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System offers the same award-winning user experience as the two other solutions in the portfolio. It features full-room coverage with its unique 180° field of view Panoramic-4K multi-camera array, which uniquely delivers true-to-life representation of the people in the room. The solution comes with a 10.1” touch controller to manage the room experience. It offers eight professional-grade microphones with voice detection and intelligent algorithms that automatically identify and remove residual echoes and static noise as well as an array of four powerful speakers in a zero-vibration stereo setup. Meanwhile, its Intelligent Meeting Room Experiences, which include the Virtual Director, Intelligent Zoom and Dynamic Composition, provide an engaging experience for remote participants.

The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is designed to adapt to the evolving UC experiences and hybrid workplace needs with its AI-powered software-defined platform. It is easy to install, manage and use with everything needed for video meetings embedded in the PanaCast Control for a one-touch start/join without requiring any additional devices, allowing simple, secure, and scalable deployment and management in any small-medium sized rooms.

Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director – South Asia and Head – Public Sector (APAC), Jabra said, “In the era of hybrid work, collaboration stands as the cornerstone. At Jabra, we comprehend the contemporary challenges of work and continuously innovate to ensure that meetings are both productive and inclusive. A key discovery from Jabra’s research* highlights that meeting equity significantly influences an employee’s satisfaction, well-being, and effectiveness. That’s why we are excited to introduce the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System. This new addition, along with our existing BYOD and room system solutions, has the potential to transform the hybrid workplace meeting experience. The Jabra PanaCast 50 solution portfolio addresses various business needs, particularly for small to medium-sized meeting spaces. This launch underscores our dedication to empowering modern workspaces and fostering a seamless work environment that encourages open and productive discussions, regardless of individuals’ work locations.”

Key features of the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System:

Integrated video bar that runs Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and supports your licensed Zoom Rooms natively without the need for external compute unit.

Full-room coverage with unique 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K with three 13-megapixel cameras that preserve human scale fidelity

8 beamforming microphones and 4 powerful speakers with echo cancellation, noise suppression, Full Duplex and Super Wideband audio

Cutting-edge intelligent meeting room experiences to support immersive hybrid meeting experiences

Simple Start/Join meeting with just a tap on the touch controller

HDMI-wired content sharing, proximity join and dual display support

Fast and Easy to install with minimal cabling

Environmental sensors to monitor air quality in the room in real time

Ultrasonic motion sensor that detects people in the room, so the system wakes up and is always ready to go

Real-time, anonymous people count data with full room coverage to monitor room usage.

Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System will be available from 1st September at MSRP: $4299.

Find out more at www.jabra.com/panacast-50-video-bar-system