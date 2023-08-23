realme unveils realme Buds Air series – realme Buds Air 5 & realme Buds Air 5 Pro with 50dB Active Noise Cancellation starting from INR 3699                                                        

realme, the most reliable smartphone service provider, today, unveiled its latest innovation in wearable tech the realme Buds Air 5 and realme Buds Air 5 Pro. These latest offerings join the array of AIOT products by realme, highlighting its commitment to deliver a chic and seamlessly connected ecosystem for its users.

Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said; “realme has consistently laid focus on reshaping the market by bringing forth revolutionary producs that elevate our user’s lifestyle. We are delighted to introduce the exceptional new Buds Air 5 Series into our diverse range of AIOT lineups that have been meticulously crafted to deliver an immersive audio experience for our users. The realme Buds Air 5 & Buds Air 5 Pro exemplify our dedication to innovation and user-focused design, incorporating advanced technology and immersive attributes. We are confident that our latest offering will further solidify our position as an innovator and leader in the AIOT space in India that redefines the audio experience”

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro emerges as a true standout, setting a new standard in its category. The buds come featuring the segment highest 50dB active noise cancellation Alongside innovative features like 4000Hz ultra-wide band noise cancellation, and 6-mic call noise cancellation. Notably, realme Buds Air 5 Pro is the only product that adopts coaxial dual drivers in the price segment. With an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter, the earbuds can produce high-quality original sounds in all frequencies. The model also boasts High-Resolution (Hi-Res) Audio certification, LDAC HD audio codec, personalized audio algorithm, and an immersive 360° spatial audio experience. realme Buds Air 5 Pro goes beyond with a suite of advanced functionalities, including an impressive 40-hour battery life, ultra-responsive 40ms latency, and enhanced connectivity with dual-device connection 2.0. Available in two elegant colors – Astral Black and Sunrise Beige – the realme Buds Air 5 Pro is set to be priced at INR 4999.

The realme Buds Air 5, another offering that promises an exceptional and immersive audio experience. Engineered for audio excellence, the Buds Air 5 also boasts pioneering features like the 50dB Active Noise Cancellation, coupled with 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and 6-mic Call Noise Cancellation. Ensuring an unparalleled audio journey for users. The audio brilliance is made possible by the advanced 12.4mm mega titanizing driver, accompanied by dynamic bass boost and an ingeniously designed individual rear cavity. Moreover, the realme Buds Air 5 showcases modern functionalities including an impressive battery life of 38 hours, an ultra-responsive 45ms super low latency, and intuitive touch controls. Available in a choice of two elegant colors – Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White, these earbuds are competitively priced at INR 3699.

The price and sale details of the realme Buds Air 5 Series are mentioned below:

Product Color Price Offer Price Sale Date Available on realme Buds Air 5 Pro Astral Black and Sunrise Beige INR 4999 INR 4499 (INR 500 discount) August 29, 2023 realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon realme Buds Air 5 Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White INR 3699 INR 3499 (INR 200 discount) August 26, 2023 realme.com and Flipkart

Key Highlights: realme Buds Air 5 Pro

Segment’s first Flagship Coaxial Dual Drivers

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro is the segment-first to adopt coaxial dual drivers, equipped with an 11mm Bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. By adopting the flagship technology of coaxial dual drivers, realme Buds Air 5 Pro provides sound quality that is comparable to flagship earbuds. The ultra-large drivers make the sound more layered, the bass more powerful, and the vocals clearer. It has been granted with Hi-Res Audio Professional Certificate and uses the industry’s first-class LDAC HD Audio Codec. Hi-Res Audio is a high-quality audio product standard proposed and defined by Sony and formulated by Japan Audio Association (JAS) and Consumer Electronics Association (CEA). The realme Buds Air 5 Pro provides you with a Personalized Audio Algorithm to customize the sound compensation program for users with only a 5-minute hearing test. It also comes with 360° Spatial Audio Effect through which the users are able to enjoy a theater-level surround sound experience at any time, on any devices, and with any audio source.

Best 50dB Active Noise Cancellation in the Price Segment

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro comes with three max-level technologies of noise cancellation in the industry, such as the segment highest 50dB active noise cancellation which can effectively reduce the background noise up to 99.6% making a significant upgrade as compared to the previous generation. The 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation is achieved with a six-core noise cancellation chip & supercomputing power which is around 33% increase in noise cancellation band compared with the previous generation. With the help of the new 6-mic Noise Cancellation, the background noise is significantly minimized when on a call, enabling the other participant to experience improved clarity of audio, even amidst noisy surroundings. Additionally, it comes with Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation which can intelligently identify a variety of noise scenes, such as subway, indoor, or street and can adjust the noise reduction depth based on the characteristics of different noises.

Large Capacity Battery, Intelligent Experience, and All-round Excellent Performance

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro provides the users with an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours and is equipped with large capacity ensuring extended usage without the need for frequent charging. The total battery capacity of the buds is 520mAh, a single earbud is equipped with a 60mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 460mAh battery. The buds use the Type-C port to provide a fast charging experience. The fast charging capability allows you to enjoy up to 7 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. The realme Buds Air 5 Pro uses the latest Bluetooth 5.3 & offers an exceptionally low latency of 40ms in game mode, ensuring minimal delay between audio and visual elements for a seamless multimedia experience. Even in crowded streets with interference from multiple devices, the earbuds can still maintain a stable connection. Ensuring flexibility for users the Buds Air 5 Pro come with Dual-device Connection 2.0 to allow management of multi-device connections in the realme Link app. Additionally, the realme Buds Air 5 Pro comes with Google Fast Pair & Intelligent Touch Control.

Real Quality Check

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro have successfully cleared an array of rigorous durability assessments, including 2,000 cycles of charging stability examination, 5,000 instances of charging port plug-in/out, 10,000 cycles of opening and closing the charging case, as well as enduring 96 hours of testing under extreme temperatures ranging from -20℃ to 60℃. These tests were also conducted under conditions of 50℃ temperature and a humidity level of RH95%. Also, realme Buds Air 5 Pro holds an IPX5 waterproof rating, ensuring protection against both sweat and splashes.

Key Highlights: realme Buds Air 5

Best 50dB Active Noise Cancellation in the Price Segment

The realme Buds Air 5 comes with three max-level technologies of noise cancellation in the segment, such as the highest 50dB active noise cancellation in the industry which can effectively reduce the background noise up to 99.6% making a significant upgrade as compared to the previous generation. The 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation is achieved with a six-core noise cancellation chip & supercomputing power which is around 33% increase in noise cancellation band compared with the previous generation. With the help of the new 6-mic Noise Cancellation, the background noise is significantly minimized when on a call, enabling the other participant to experience improved clarity of audio, even amidst noisy surroundings. Additionally, it comes with a Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation which can intelligently identify a variety of noise scenes, such as subway, indoor, and street and can adjust the noise reduction depth based on the characteristics of different noises.

Best sound quality in the segment

The realme Buds Air 5 comes with the newly upgraded 12.4mm mega titanizing driver which has increased significantly by 89% when compared to the ordinary 9mm driver. This large driver brings the users a full bass, clear vocals and a majestic sound field. It has a Dynamic bass boost through which the users can automatically adjust the headset bass intensity according to your preference. Set apart from the ordinary EQ, the dynamic bass boost technology will intelligently analyze the audio source. The Individual rear cavity design greatly improves the performance of low and midrange frequencies to deliver a theater-like audio experience. Additionally, it supports Dolby Atmos which creates a more realistic and immersive sound experience.

*Note: Dolby Atmos function is only available on realme smartphones that support Dolby Atmos.

All-rounded performance with Massive Battery Capacity & Intelligent Experience

The realme Buds Air 5 provides the users with an impressive battery life of up to 38 hours and is equipped with large capacity ensuring usage of five hours a day without the need for frequent charging. A single earbud is equipped with a 43mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 460mAh battery. The buds use the Type-C port to provide a fast charging experience. The fast charging capability allows you to enjoy up to 7 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. The realme Buds Air 5 uses the new Bluetooth 5.3 & offers a low latency of 45ms, ensuring minimal delay between audio and visual elements for a seamless multimedia experience. Additionally, the realme Buds Air 5 comes with Google Fast Pair & Intelligent Touch Control.

Real Quality Check

The realme Buds Air 5 have successfully cleared an array of rigorous durability assessments, including 2,000 cycles of charging stability examination, 5,000 instances of charging port plug-in/out, 10,000 cycles of opening and closing the charging case, as well as enduring 96 hours of testing under extreme temperatures ranging from -20℃ to 60℃. These tests were also conducted under conditions of 50℃ temperature and a humidity level of RH95%. Additionally, the realme Buds Air 5 holds an IPX5 waterproof rating, ensuring protection against both sweat and splashes.