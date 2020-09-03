Intel launched its new 11th generation Tiger Lake processors, which it said will lead to a new era of high performance premium notebook and laptop devices capable of delivering superior performance and graphics capabilities. The latter attribute owes it to the Intel Iris XE graphics integrated within the chip that makes it fit for use in laptops optimized for gaming and entertainment.

The new processors are based on Intel’s new SuperFin process technology, which provides for class-leading performance while running at considerably higher frequencies compared to previous generation Intel processors. A total of nine processor configurations have been announced that starts with the base dual-core Core i3 processor with UHD graphics to all the way up to the quad-core Core i7 chip having integrated Iris XE graphics.

Intel said more than 150 laptops featuring the new Tiger Lake chips are expected to be launched this fall itself, more likely during the upcoming IFA show in Berlin. Companies such as Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, and HP are all in line to unleash new laptops built around the new Tiger Lake chips.

Intel is claiming it to be the best laptop processors they have built so far, which provides for a generational leap in performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. The new Tiger Lake processors, though, are still manufactured using the 10nm process like the 10th gen chips, but thanks to the company’s SuperFin process, Intel is able to go for higher frequencies while keeping power consumption at the minimum.

Another highlight of the new processor is its support for Thunderbolt 4 as well as Wi-Fi 6. Besides, the new chip is also compatible with PCIe 4.0, which makes it the first chip to be such capable. Yet another positive of the Tiger Lake processor is that they support direct SSD attachment, which allows for data transfer rates of up to 32 GB/sec.

Coming to the Iris XE graphics, Intel said this would allow for some serious game playing even on thin and light laptops. The gaming performance is easily 2X better than its predecessor and can beat 90 percent of the discrete graphics solution that the laptops in the segment come with.

Apart from the new processors, Intel also announced the launch of the Intel Evo brand. This will apply to devices that comply with the company’s second-generation Project Athena Key Experience Indicators (KEI), besides also featuring the latest 11th gen Tiger Lake processors as well.

The Project Athena certification program will also serve as a marketing tool as well as buyers will know any device with the above branding will serve to signify quality laptop devices having high performance and long battery life. The Evo moniker, in turn, will serve as an indication of the laptop having 11th-gen Tiger Lake Core processor and Iris Xe graphics.

Further, devices carrying the Evo certification will have to meet certain minimum standards. Those include having full HD displays that are capable of waking up from sleep in less than a second. Such laptops should also have a minimum of nine hours of battery life and should be able to acquire at least four hours of battery life while being plugged-in for half an hour.

As for the first Tiger Lake equipped laptops, Intel is claiming those are expected to be announced by this fall itself. However, it could be the end of this year or early next for the laptops to reach markets here in India.