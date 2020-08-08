Budget laptop buyers in India have a new option in the form of the Acer Aspire 5. The laptop comes powered by the latest 10th gen Intel processor and starts at Rs. 37,999.

One of the most unique aspects of the laptop is its Magic Purple colour that Acer said has a chameleon effect to it. What that means is the colour will change when viewed from different angles, which makes it quite a visual delight.

Apart from the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU, the rest of the specs include 4 gigs of memory that is further expandable to a max of 12 GB. There is 16 GB of Intel Optane memory H10 along with 512 GB Intel QLC 3D NAND M.2 SSD as well.

The 14-inch Full HD IPS display is backed by the company’s proprietary Color Intelligence and BlueLightShield technology to ensure less strain to the eyes. The integrated 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and MU-MIMO technology ensure a reliable and consistent Wi-Fi signal.

For ports, the Aspire 5 features a pair of USB 3.1 and a single USB 2.0 port. There is a USB Type-C and Ethernet port, too, as is an HDMI outlet. On the battery front, Acer said the laptop can easily last 11 hours on a single charge. Plus, another positive with the laptop is its thin and light build, it measuring just 17.95 mm in thickness while tipping the scales at 1.5 kilos.

The Aspire 5 is currently available via the Acer E-store though it is showing out of stock at the time of this writing. Nonetheless, opting to buy the laptop during the ongoing Acer Day 2020 sale – will be live till Aug. 10 – will include a few freebies as well. Those include one year accidental damage protection, two years extended warranty, free antivirus, and data recovery software along with a Bluetooth speaker.