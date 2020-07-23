Much along expected lines, Huawei has announced the launch of its FreeBuds 3i TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with advanced features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with an in-ear design that combines to offer a best in class listening experience in diverse scenarios.

Huawei said the FreeBuds 3i come with a triple mic design where two of the mics face outwards while the third mic is placed on the inner side. This way, the two outward-facing mics are able to pick up ambient noise to cancel out with anti-noise, the internal mic picks up unwanted noise from inside the ear for further cancellation. This way, Huawei said the earbuds are capable of reducing background by up to 32 dB.

Apart from ANC, the FreeBuds 3i also boasts of a polymer composite diaphragm to offer balanced audio output. The 10 mm dynamic drivers also ensure users have a ‘True Noise Cancellation’ and ‘True Wireless Stereo’ listening experience.

Another unique aspect of the new Huawei earbuds includes its Pop to Pair and Ready to Start feature. What that means is the earbuds are ready for use the moment the charging case is opened, which further adds to its ease in usage. The earbuds boast of IPX4 rating as well, which makes it immune to damage from water.

The in-ear design makes sure you are able to wear the device for long hours at a stretch. You also get four silicone tips in the box for a comfortable fit if the standard design isn’t comforting enough. As for its battery backup times, it’s 3.5 hours that the earbuds can operate on a single charge.

Mention must also be made of the three-tap feature, which adds to the ease in usage. For instance, a double-tap enables play or pause of the music or to answer and end calls. Similarly, a long tap works to activate the ANC feature. At 5.5 grams, each coupled to the snug fit that it offers, the new FreeBuds 3i provides a light and comfortable design that also has a premium feel to it.

The FreeBuds 3i TWS is priced Rs. 9,990 and is going to be available exclusively from Amazon India. Colour options with the earbuds include Carbon Black and Ceramic White. The company has also announced a special introductory launch offer wherein you get a Huawei Band 4 worth Rs. 3,099 completely free with the earbuds. The offer is available during the Amazon Prime days sales from August 6 to 7. For others, the offer is available till August 12.