Vivo V19 has been loved worldwide due to its amazing features. The most talked about thing in the latest Vivo V19 is its camera. The company has developed a smartphone with six cameras, making the photography enthusiasts go beyond their limits. There is a quad-cam setup at the back and two cameras in the front.

The powerful camera performance has amazed selfie lovers with its wide-angle and night mode by fitting more people in one shot. The Vivo V19’s camera lets you click perfect shots with clarity for Instagram lovers and Tik Tokers to keep trending with their amazing bright shots.

The camera software has many more offerings for your comfort to capture your fun moments. Whether it’s daylight or night, you will still manage to get the best shots out of it. In this article, we will be discussing such fantastic camera features of Vivo V19 Pro, which will surely add this phone to your wish list. These features make it count under the most powerful Android photography phone under $500 USD.

The primary lens

The camera consist of a quad set up of 48 megapixels with f/1.79 aperture and 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. These help to capture pictures with minute detailing even in low or lit light situations. They result in big files, but the zoom in can make aircrafts noticeable.

The outcome is vibrant pictures with stability due to its fast shutter speed, which locks the focus quickly. The primary lens can capture up to 48 megapixels but doesn’t give options like HDR in its software. So in comparison, the regular shots are much better than the dynamic ones.

The wide-angled offers a 120-degree field of view, allowing you to capture a lot in a single frame. You can also find some amount of fish shots, especially in low lights, with more deterioration. The 8-megapixel macro lens helps in increasing the versatility of the camera. The post-processing provides pleasure to eyes, and pictures even stand out in low-quality scenario with accurate colors.

The phone has a telephone mode that allows you to zoom in without actually getting closer to the object. The 2-megapixel macro lens allows you to focus on objects as close as 4cm. This will enable you to capture detailed pictures of small subjects such as flowers and insects with fast autofocus and impressive clarity. The second 2-megapixel camera is the bokeh camera, which allows you to keep the item in focus while blurring the background. Vivo V19 also ensures that you can take close up shots on low-lighting.

The front camera

The front consists of two lenses with a punch hole inside it. The 32-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary shooter, provides a more extensive view. They are a delight and clicks impressive shots in bright lights. Besides this, they very well manage to assess the skin tone correctly and give options for beautification, making it the main attraction of the phone. You can change your color of skin tone, sharpen your nose, and much more within this software.

You can disable the beauty mode and will find it close to the real one. Its multiple exposure algorithm allows minimal noise in low light under artificial lighting. The Aura light can turn also has a feature that can turn the whole screen white while appearing your face in oval cutouts. The phone is also capable of intelligently recognizing the ambient lighting conditions and can automatically tweak camera settings to help you capture better photos in low-light conditions.

Another noticeable feature is its 105-degree wide-angle lens. It gives you a lot of flexibility when clicking selfies. For example, your squad won’t have to squeeze in together to fit everyone in the selfie. Besides, it also allows you to include more background in the picture. This can be extremely helpful when the context is really important to you.

The front camera even suggests you pose, add filters, and do a lot more. You can click selfies on portrait mode. The images, at times, appear soft, but that can be dealt with by adjusting the settings.

Video recording features

The features of video recording are also excellent and allow footage up to 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps. However, if doing so with an ultra-wide lens, it can cause a loss in quality compared to the primary lens. The phone captures smooth footage with the help of ultra-stable mode toggle. It also has a portrait mode to blur out the background or discoloring it by keeping you the main subject. However, it also blurs the edges of the item, which could be counted under minor issues.

You can also switch to bokeh mode, which allows you to set the level of blurriness. It also has a pose- master feature which provides you with pose stencils. Overall, the phone brings new features useful for every generation. The phone isn’t just about the number of sensors. Still, their camera-specific features make it more special like Aura screen light, which illuminates the screen by adjusting the brightness and contrast, temperature with the lighting conditions.

What’s more, is that the phone has an anti-shake feature that helps you record steady videos even during bumpy bike rides or workout sessions. The best part? This feature is available on both rear and selfie cameras.

The Night mode

The shoots during night mode are the most exciting part of this phone. Here, the phone clicks multiple images with variant exposures and combines them for giving more efficient output. To avoid blurriness, you need to hold the camera still for a few seconds. The video recording shots get stabilized at 1080p but not at 4K.

It could have been great if there were a toggle between ultra-wide and 2x digital zoom on the right side to switch on it without missing the moment to capture quickly. But still there exists a great deal in this budget with these features. For close up shots to work well, the users can try clicking the subject from the distance of 4 centimeters. The phone can be compared to expensive phones trending in the market right now.

Conclusion

So this was all about the amazing camera features of Vivo V19, but the list doesn’t stop here. It has much to offer you than just a good camera, which makes it a perfect phone for all-purpose. From gaming to multitasking without lags, it has to stand excellent in all. The design is also overpowering and stylish, which adds glamour to the personality of the person holding it. The phones come with a transparent back case and earphones and have an advanced panel consisting of fingerprint and face recognition. The storage capacity and battery backup are also worth it. So if you are planning to buy a new phone and is much obsessed with clicking pictures, there could be no better choice than Vivo V19.