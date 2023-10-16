iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 Series Set to Launch in November: What to Expect

The smartphone industry is abuzz with anticipation as Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO gear up for their upcoming launches. The iQOO 12 series and Vivo X100 series are expected to make their debut in China in November, with both lineups promising cutting-edge features and top-tier performance.

Key Highlights:

iQOO 12 series expected to launch in early November, aligning with the Double Eleven (November 11th) sales event.

Vivo X100 series to debut shortly after the Double Eleven event.

Some models from both lineups rumored to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

iQOO 12 might feature a 2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Vivo X100 series could offer a 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Pro+ variant.

iQOO 12 Series: A Closer Look:

According to tipster DigitalChatStation, the iQOO 12 series is set to launch in early November, possibly in time for the Double Eleven sales event. This series is expected to be an online release, with sales starting on the day of the event. The standard iQOO 12 variant is also rumored to launch in India within the same month.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 12 is anticipated to boast a 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant might come equipped with a Samsung E7 AMOLED display, also supporting a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering these devices will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is set to debut later this month. Storage options could go up to 1TB, with RAM configurations reaching 24GB. On the software front, the devices might run on Android 14 OS with Origin OS 4.0 custom skin.

Camera capabilities are also expected to impress, with the iQOO 12 series potentially featuring a 64MP Omnivision 64B telephoto sensor, a 50MP Omnivision OV50H sensor, and a 50MP Samsung Isocell JN1 ultrawide-angle sensor. Fast charging is another highlight, with the standard variant supporting 100W and the Pro variant going up to 200W.

Vivo X100 Series: The Next Big Thing from Vivo:

Following the iQOO 12 series, the Vivo X100 series is expected to launch shortly after the Double Eleven event. The lineup might feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, curved edges, and a punch-hole design. Powering the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro could be the Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Pro+ variant might feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Camera-wise, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is rumored to sport a 50MP ultrawide rear camera and a 200MP telephoto lens. All devices in the series are expected to come with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 100W fast charging.

Summary:

The upcoming launches from Vivo and iQOO are set to make waves in the smartphone industry. With top-tier specifications, cutting-edge features, and the promise of unparalleled performance, both the iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 series are eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. As November approaches, all eyes will be on these two lineups, waiting to see if they live up to the hype.