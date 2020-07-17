Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature called Reels, which allows users to watch and upload fun and engaging short video clips on the platform. Just like TokTok (recently banned in the country), Instagram Reels enables users to record and edit 15 seconds multi-clip videos with audio effects, animations, dialogues, and more. Besides, users can also share Reels content on their feed, or via a new space on the explore section. The feature will be available for users in India starting today. That said, it’s still in testing so not all users might receive the update.

How to create and watch Instagram Reels

To begin with, users need to check whether they have received the new update. To do so, head over to Google Play Store and App Store to check if the new update is available. If it is, connect your smartphone to Wi-Fi and install the update.

Once you’ve installed the update, open the Instagram camera.

Reels feature will be available right next to Superzoom, Boomerang, handsfree, and layout.

Just click on Reels and select audio from the Instagram Music library. Much like TikTok, Reels also offers an option to record original voice besides lipsyncing. Besides, users can also add AR effects, re-record a video, and even delete the video if required.

After creating their Reels, users have the option to share it with either their followers or everyone on Instagram. Users can share Reels to their Feed as well as Explore so everyone on Instagram can view it.

Similarly, there are several ways to watch Reels easily. Just open Instagram and browse your feed till you spot any Reels video. Users could see the Reels icon on the bottom-left of the video. Just tap the icon, and it’ll take you to Reels. Alternatively, users can watch Reels by going to the explore feed on Instagram by tapping the search bar or magnifying glass icon.

As already mentioned, Instagram Reels is still in the testing phase, so not all Instagram users might get the update. However, it’ll likely be rolled out for all users in the coming days.