The evolution of Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Go is not only unique but also mirrors the evolution method found in the main series Pokémon games on the Nintendo DS. This method requires players to physically interact with their device in an unusual way, making the evolution of Inkay into Malamar a memorable experience. Here’s everything you need to know to evolve your Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Go.

Key Highlights:

Inkay debuted during the Pokémon GO Psychic Spectacular 2021 Event, introducing players to a new Psychic and Dark type Pokémon.

To evolve Inkay into Malamar, players need to accumulate 50 Inkay Candy.

The unique evolution process involves turning your phone upside-down before pressing the evolve button.

Malamar boasts interesting moves and potential in Pokémon Go battles.

How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Go

Evolving Inkay in Pokémon Go isn’t as straightforward as other Pokémon. Here’s the step-by-step guide:

Catching Inkay: First and foremost, players need to catch an Inkay. Inkay can be found in the wild, in one-star raids, as a photobomb in snapshots (once per day), and through completing specific timed-research and field-research tasks. Outside of specific events, Inkay continues to be available in the wild. Accumulating Candy: To evolve Inkay, you will need 50 Inkay Candy. Candy can be obtained by catching more Inkay, transferring them to Professor Willow, or using a Pinap Berry while catching Inkay to double the amount of candy received. You can also walk with Inkay as your buddy to earn more candy. The Evolution Process: Once you have the required 50 Inkay Candy, the actual evolution process involves a unique interaction with your device. You need to turn your mobile device upside down and then press the evolve button. This quirky method pays homage to the evolution process in the Nintendo DS Pokémon X and Y games, where players had to flip their console upside down to evolve Inkay. Alternative Methods for Devices without Gyroscope: Niantic has acknowledged that devices without a gyroscope feature cannot support this unique evolution method. They promised to implement a fix to provide an alternative method for these devices, ensuring all players have the opportunity to evolve Inkay into Malamar.

A handy video (via FleeceKing) showing off the evolution can be seen below:

Here’s a video of evolving Inkay into Malamar. Your phone can be rotation locked, you have to literally turn your phone upside down for this to work as you can see. Really love that the original concept of evolving Malamar has remained the same in Pokémon Go 🦑 pic.twitter.com/HqgzYNGJBw — FleeceKing (@ItsFleeceKing) September 8, 2021

Malamar’s Role in Pokémon Go:

Malamar, the evolved form of Inkay, is a formidable addition to any player’s team, especially those competing in GO Battle League and Silph Arena tournaments. With a max CP of 2667 at level 50, an attack of 177, defense of 165, and stamina of 200, Malamar can be a core breaker in many team compositions thanks to its dual Dark and Psychic typing and diverse moveset.

Moveset: Malamar has access to moves like Psycho Cut (Psychic), Peck (Flying), Foul Play (Dark), Super Power (Fighting), and Hyper Beam (Normal), providing it with the flexibility to handle various matchups effectively.

Inkay’s evolution into Malamar adds a layer of fun and interactivity to Pokémon Go, reflecting the game’s emphasis on physical activity and real-world interaction. Whether you’re a battler looking to strengthen your team or a collector seeking to complete your Pokédex, evolving Inkay is an experience unique to Pokémon Go.