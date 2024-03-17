Pokémon GO: Exciting Events and Raids for March 18-24, 2024

Get ready for a jam-packed week, Pokémon GO trainers! March continues with a whirlwind of events, legendary raids, and chances to power up your team. As Weather Week comes to a close, new challenges await with Primal Groudon Raid Day, the Verdant Wonders event, and the return of Zarude.

Key Highlights

Primal Groudon Raid Day: Battle and potentially catch the powerful Primal Groudon.

Verdant Wonders Event: Encounter new Pokémon with a focus on Grass-types

Zarude Ticketed Event: Complete Special Research to catch this Mythical Pokémon.

Weather Week Wrap-Up: Catch weather-themed Pokémon before they disappear.

Weather Week Finale

As Weather Week nears its end, don’t miss your last chance to snag those elusive Rainy Form Castform and other weather-influenced spawns. Stock up on those powerful Water, Ground, and Rock-types to complete your collection.

Primal Groudon Takes the Stage

Get ready for an epic battle! Primal Groudon Raid Day unleashes this fearsome ancient Pokémon on March 23rd. Gather your strongest trainers and battle strategically to add this powerhouse to your roster – you might even encounter a Shiny one!

Verdant Wonders and the Mythical Zarude

A special ticketed event, Verdant Wonders, begins March 21st, bringing the Mythical Pokémon Zarude to Pokémon GO for the first time. This event promises Lush Jungle habitat spawns, special bonuses, and challenging research tasks.

Verdant Wonders Blossoms

A new event arrives, Verdant Wonders, promising a lush array of Grass-type Pokémon. Details are still emerging, but prepare for boosted spawns, exciting bonuses, and perhaps the debut of some exciting new species.

Pokémon Horizons Event

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event continues, offering fun bonuses and spawns inspired by the beloved Pokémon TV Show. Keep an eye out for familiar faces while enjoying the event’s special features.

Remote Raid Participation Expands

To help trainers battle the potent Primal Groudon, the Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 on March 22nd from 5 PM PDT to March 23rd 8 PM PDT. Gather your friends from afar for a chance at victory!

The Mythical Zarude Returns

Missed out on Zarude before? A ticketed Special Research event grants another opportunity to encounter this unique Dark/Grass-type Mythical Pokémon. Complete the tasks, claim your rewards, and add Zarude to your Pokédex.

This week in Pokémon GO promises legendary battles, rare encounters, and plenty of catching opportunities. Remember, staying prepared with potions, Revives, and your best battle Pokémon is essential. Power up your strongest counters for Groudon, and don’t miss your chance to add a new Mythical Pokémon to your Pokédex!