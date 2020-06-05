Of all things that the modern-day smartphone can accomplish, none perhaps were prepared to see the device now being capable of measuring body temperature as well. The new Honor Play 4 series comprising of the base Play 4 and a Pro version of the same does just that thanks to a unique infrared sensor that it comes equipped with, Chinese website MyDrivers reported.

All that the user needs to do is point the phone’s IR sensor on the forehead or the hand of the person whose body temperature you need to measure. For this, you need not touch the person too. While it is not known how long you will need to hold the device to arrive at the correct figure, but the temperature reading is eventually shown on display via a companion app.

Huawei said the IR sensor on the Honor Play 4 Pro can measure temperature in the range of -20 to 100 degrees centigrade. This should be enough for measuring the body temperature of humans though the company maintains the phone can be used to measure temperature of objects and animals as well.

The rest of the Honor Play 4 Pro specifications that we know of so far include the flagship Kirin 990 CPU humming on the other side of a 6.57-inch 1080p display. The 5G ready phone comes backed up by a 4200 mAh battery support 40W fast charging. For optics, the phone comes with a dual-cam setup at the rear comprising of a 40 mp primary sensor and a secondary zoom lens.

The Honor Play 4 Pro is priced Yuan 2,999, which comes to around Rs 30,000 and is slated to go on sale in China starting June 12. Needless to say, this might well be the first phone to be influenced by the coronavirus outbreak, with fever being one of the definitive signs of Covid 19 infection.