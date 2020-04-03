New Honor smart wearables can be the perfect home workout companion

With people confined to their homes like never before, one way you can make good use of the additional time you have is to get along with some form of exercise at home. Honor has recently launched a range of new smart wearable devices – Honor MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5i and the Honor Band 5 that will not only help you reach your set fitness goal, it will also keep you motivated to attain the same.

Honor MagicWatch 2

Of these, the MagicWatch 2, as the name itself implies, is a proper smartwatch and is the most advanced of the three. Crafted out of 361L stainless steel, the MagicWatch 2 is available in two size options – 4.6 cm and 4.2 cm of AMOLED touchscreen panel having resolutions of 454 x 454 390 x 390 pixels respectively. Honor is also claiming the smartwatch comes powered with what is being claimed as the world’s first processor devised exclusively for wearables – the Kirin A1 chipset.

The MagicWatch 2 comes generously packed with convenient features that includes Virtual Pace Setter, 15 goal-based fitness modes, VoiceOver guidance along with 13 different running courses which includes swimming as well. The smartwatch also comes with convenient features such as GPS and GLONASS tracking system while being water resistant to up to 5ATM.

These apart, the MagicWatch 2 is also capable of playing up to a max of 500 songs. Or if you still need more variety, it can stream any music from your smartphone. Then there is the Call Notifications and Rejection feature as well, as is the Find My Phone and Push Notifications. The smartwatch can also perform as an alarm, stopwatch and timer too, besides keeping you abreast of the latest weather report. Then there is the Bluetooth Call feature which though is available on only the 46mm variant.

Honor Band 5i

The new Honor Band 5i offer a 2.4 cm full colour HD touchscreen display with 7 days’ battery life and USB charging. The Band 5i too is water resistant to up to 50 meters (5TAM) and offers coo new watch faces which appeal to the young as well as the young at heart.

Other convenient features the Band 5i comes with include Music Control, Remote Camera Control, Find Your Phone, Incoming Call Notifications and Rejection, Message and Activity Reminder, Stopwatch and so on. It is capable of recognizing 9 different fitness modes as well.

Honor Band 5

Coming to the new Honor Band 5, the wearable comes with a 2.4 cm full colour AMOLED touch panel and offers up to 15 days’ of battery life. It too is water resistant to a max of 50 meters besides having 10 distinct fitness modes and swim stroke recognition feature. Then there are a host of other smart functionalities that the Band 5 is capable of, which includes Message, Call and Other Notifications, Reject Incoming Calls, Find Your Phone, Music Control, Remote Camera Control, Alarm, Calendar, to name a few.