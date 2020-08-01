Honor has announced the launch of its new MagicBook 15 laptop in India along with two new smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. With both the smartphones aimed at the mass market, a unique feature of the two phones is that those come pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery instead of the Google Play Store.

Here is a brief introduction of the laptop and two smartphones Honor launched in India.

Honor MagicBook 15:

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and the Radeon Vega 8 GPU combo, the new MagicBook 15 comes with an 8 GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM along with 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD display having an impressive 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home. Honor is claiming battery backup time of 6.3 hours if you watch videos non-stop, which should translate to about a day of power backup under normal usage. The laptop is also backed by a USB Type-C 65 W charger which Honor said is enough to allow for 50 percent charge acquired in just 30 mins.

For ports, the laptop comes with a USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB Type-C port. Plus, there also is an HDMI port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. An integrated fingerprint sensor provides for user security while the webcam comes in a unique pop-up arrangement. The laptop is going to be available in only the Mystic Silver colour option.

As for its price, the MagicBook 15 will set one back a cool Rs. 42,999. Honor is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 3000 to the early buyers, which effectively brings the price down to Rs. 39,990. Sale starts on August 6, 12 AM onwards while Flipkart Plus members can order the device from August 5, 8 PM onwards.

Honor 9A:

The 9A comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. At its core lies the MediaTek MT6762R CPU coupled to a 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage.

A triple camera setup is the highlight on the rear and comprises of a 13 MP primary sensor complemented by a 5 MP and 2 MP sensors. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front shooter on the front. A generous 5000 mAh battery keeps the lights on. The phone is going to be available in Blue and Black colour options and is priced Rs. 9,999.

Early buyers also qualify for a discount of Rs. 1000 while another 10 percent discount will be available to holders of HDFC bank cards. The phone will be on sale from Amazon starting August 6.

Honor 9S:

With a 5.45-inch HD+ display the phone comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is the least priced device here. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek MT6762R CPU and is coupled to a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to 512 GB via microSD cards.

The phone comes with a single 8 MP camera at the rear and a 5 MP selfie shooter at the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3020 mAh battery while the phone runs Android 10 based Magic UI 3.1.

For its modest specs, the 9S is priced Rs. 6,499, with Honor offering Rs. 500 discount to the early buyers. The 9S too is going to be available in colour options of Blue and Black and will also be Amazon exclusive, with the sale starting August 6.