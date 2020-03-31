Honor Play 9A launched with 5,000mAh Battery: Specs, Features & Price

The Chinese smartphone maker Honor today unveiled a new smartphone dubbed as Honor Play 9A in China. The mid-range phone touts a 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras as its main highlights. Let’s have a brief look at its specifications, price, and features.

Honor Play 9A Specifications

The Honor Play 9A comes with a 6.3-inch IPS display having an HD+ resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The panel touts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, thanks to the water-drop notch and a pixel density of 278ppi.

Powering the phone at its core is the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device gets 4GB of RAM and is available in 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. The storage can be expanded further up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In the optics department, the Honor Play 9A gets a dual-camera setup at the rear. The module comprises of a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera, housed in the dot-notch upfront.

The handset runs Android 10 with MagicUI 3.0.1 on top. All of this gets backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The phone also gets a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the rear.

Lastly, the connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio and Micro-USB port onboard.

Price, Availability

The Honor Play 9A has been priced at CNY 899 (about INR 9,500) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB model, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 1,199 (about INR 12,700).

The phone will be available in Night Black, Blue Emerald and Jasper Green colour options. Pre-orders have already commenced on Vmall while shipping will start from April 7. As of now, there’s no official word on international availability of the device.