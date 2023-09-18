Hohem Launches the Most Compact 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal ‘iSteady V2S’

Enjoy hassle-free video shooting within seconds with one of the most compact smartphone gimbals in the market. Shoot professional videos at any location using just your smartphone with complete support of Hohem’s latest gimbal — the iSteady V2S. Designed with a highly portable form factor, the V2S is just the right must-have accessory that you should pack along when traveling around the world.

Built especially for the smartphone shutterbug, the Hohem iSteady V2S can instantly be converted from handheld to tripod mode for shooting instant videos and selfies. A great accessory for social media influencers and short filmmakers, the V2S features a 3-axis stabilizer with AI Smart Tracking and anti-shake gesture controls. The built-in AI also senses dynamic scenes and intelligently adjusts the stability to give you professional videos with almost any smartphone clamped to it. No need to carry your fill lights as the V2S features one right into its body. With its 3-level LED beauty fill lights, your scene and selfies are ready for action, any time of day or night.

The Hohem iSteady V2S is a superb gimbal that provides effortless filming for beginners. It features a comfortable and ergonomic joystick for quick controls, a zoom slider and shutter button for instant shots, and indicators for different modes and the battery level. The built-in 2800mAh battery can last you a whopping 9 hours in total without using the AI mode and LED fill light. Thanks to the USB-C charging port, you can now use your existing smartphone’s charger to top up the gimbal whenever you need it. Entirely foldable, the gimbal can be easily carried along in your pocket or backpack. Bundled along with the V2S is a folding mini tripod that can be attached when you need to shoot hands-free.

The Hohem iSteady V2S is now available for an MRP of INR 10,990/- on Originshop.in and Amazon.in.