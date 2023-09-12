Haier India Launches new ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Next-Gen Front Load Washing Machines

Haier Appliances India (Haier India), the global leader in Home Appliances and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 consecutive years today announced the launch of its new AI-enabled 959 Direct Motion Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines in India. In line with the brand mission ‘Make in India, Made for India’, Haier aims to introduce future-ready smart home, AI and IoT-enabled laundry solutions that provide premium wash and fabric care with new-age technologies at an affordable price of INR 56,990 available across Haier official online store and retail stores.

Haier’s commitment to bring in customer inspired products to India remains at the core of the business, and the brand has constantly evolved to meet the consumer demands for inspired living.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliance India said, “At Haier we are committed towards consumer convenience and are inspired to bring in innovations that make everyday life more comfortable. Our new IoT-enabled Front Load Super Drum 959 Series washing machine is a breakthrough innovation that leverages the advances in AI and offers simple, intelligent, and personalized laundry solutions to consumers. We are confident that the new range will further enhance consumer lifestyles and will witness strong adoption across the country.”

He further added “The festive season gives us an opportunity to innovate and inspire everyday living for consumers. With the new product line-up packed with attractive offers, we are excited to be a part of the celebrations and bring high spirits to people during the festive fervor.”

959 Super Drum Series – Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Haier’s latest 959 Super Drum washing machines showcase cutting-edge integrated Direct Motion Motor technology that notably diminishes vibrations and noise, thereby extending the washing machine’s lifespan. This forward-looking washing machine is also furnished with Artificial Intelligence and IoT-enabled capabilities, elevating the laundry experience to a new level. Furthermore, the enhanced software, featuring AI-DBS (Dynamic Balance System), guarantees a tranquil and stable washing process throughout the entire cycle. Addressing the spatial limitations of Indian households, Haier’s innovative washing machine tackles this concern by introducing a slim and redesigned body that seamlessly fits into various spaces, such as kitchens, washrooms, or balconies.

Industry first 525 mm Super Drum

The washing machine boasts an unprecedented, extra-large 525 mm super drum—a first in the industry. This innovation allows for ample space for clothes and introduces an extra level of care, thereby elevating washing efficiency and overall quality. The expanded drum size not only reduces creasing but also simplifies the loading and unloading of laundry, ultimately saving valuable time for users. Moreover, this washing machine is equipped with a high-efficiency ABT (Anti-Bacterial Technology) that maintains the cleanliness and hygiene of the gasket and detergent dispenser. It even features Dual Spray technology and the PuriSteam function, which work in tandem to effectively eliminate bacteria, allergens, and mites, ensuring a thorough cleansing process.

Utmost Care for clothes

The revolutionary Pillow Shape Drum has been designed to provide a delicate and considerate approach to minimize friction throughout the washing process. This intricate design guarantees that clothing items receive the highest level of attention, shielding them from potential damage and preserving their overall quality. The distinctive pillow-shaped drum configuration introduces a gentle scrubbing action that effectively safeguards your garments from wear and tear. This is achieved through the presence of 2.2mm diameter holes strategically positioned between the pillow bulges, facilitating a gentle movement that reduces abrasion and offers your clothes the most tender care. Also, the washing machine is enhanced with a smart dual spray mechanism that springs into action during the rinsing cycle. This innovative feature works diligently to eliminate lint residue from the lid and gasket, resulting in the eradication of allergens from clothes.

Smart operations

By incorporating integrated WiFi Control, users can effortlessly harmonize their laundry regimen with their interconnected lifestyle. The Haier Front Load Washing Machine, equipped with the expansive 525 Super Drum, can be managed remotely via its WiFi Control functionality, affording you the convenience of monitoring and modifying settings directly from your smartphone. Plus, with the Haier HaiSmart App, you can relish the streamlined operation of the washing machine. This empowers you to choose your desired wash program, and initiate, halt, and suspend washing cycles from any location. Moreover, you will receive notifications on your smartphone for added user convenience.

Price and Warrant

959 Series Front Load Fully Automatic Series:

5 Years comprehensive warranty with 20 years warranty on the motor