Haier India partners with Government of Maharashtra to Foster Skill Development through National Apprenticeship Schemes

Haier Appliances India (Haier India), the global leader in Home Appliances and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 Consecutive Years* has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, to promote skill development and empower the youth. The partnership aims to strengthen the vocational training ecosystem in the state of Maharashtra and provide aspiring individuals with valuable skill sets and industry exposure through apprenticeship programs – National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) are initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to promote apprenticeship training across various sectors. These schemes aim to provide opportunities for practical training to individuals, enabling them to enhance their employability and bridge the skill gap prevalent in the country.

Under the agreement, Haier India will collaborate closely with the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation to identify and select eligible candidates for apprenticeship training across various disciplines. Haier India’s initiative to collaborate with the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation will help over 1000 candidates from the state to avail upskilling and employment opportunities for a year under the wings of Haier. The brand will partner with the government at their job fairs, campus interviews, and industry interviews to help them in the recruitment processes of youth from Maharashtra across various programmes. This collaboration will help the youth from different fields to acquire practical knowledge while Haier supports their journey at placements or provides self-employment opportunities.

Speaking on signing ceremony, Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliance India said “We are delighted to partner with the Government of Maharashtra to support the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme. This partnership aligns perfectly with Haier’s commitment to empower the young individuals and equip them with practical skills for a successful career. Through this collaboration, we aim to nurture talent, foster innovation, and contribute to the growth of Maharashtra’s economy. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership holds, and look forward to making a meaningful impact on the lives of aspiring individuals in the state.”

Commenting on the MOU signing Dr. Ramaswami N, Commissioner, President, Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation said “We are thrilled to partner with Haier India on this significant collaboration, which marks a major milestone in our efforts to promote skill development and entrepreneurship in Maharashtra. This MOU signing underscores our shared commitment to empowering the youth with valuable vocational training opportunities and enhancing their employability. Together with Haier India, we believe that through this partnership, we can create a skilled workforce that will contribute to the state’s economic growth and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals.”

Haier has always been committed in making a difference in people’s lives through meaningful initiatives. The signing of the MOU between Haier India and DPT, represents a significant milestone in nurturing talent and supporting the government’s mission of creating a skilled workforce that can drive the country’s economic growth.