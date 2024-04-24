Google Pixel 9 Pro’s Controversial Design: A Departure from Tradition

Discover the new Google Pixel 9 Pro's leaked design for 2024. Featuring flat edges and a revamped camera bar, this bold redesign is stirring up debate among tech enthusiasts.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro, set for a 2024 release, has recently been showcased in leaked renders, sparking considerable debate over its design choices. This new iteration introduces significant changes, departing from the curvier aesthetics of its predecessors, which has not sat well with all tech enthusiasts.

A Bold Redesign

The Google Pixel 9 Pro’s design has pivoted towards flat, sharp edges reminiscent of recent iPhone models and the Nothing Phone (2). This shift marks a stark contrast from the more rounded design language typical of earlier Pixel models, which aligned closely with Android’s fluid UI elements. Critics argue that while the sleek, flat design may appeal to some, it could deter long-standing Pixel users who prefer the ergonomic comfort of rounded edges.

Feature and Specification Highlights

The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to sport a redesigned camera bar and possibly a larger 6.5-inch display, indicating a potential upsizing from previous models. The flat edges and a new camera setup suggest Google is aiming for a more modern, industrial look that aligns with current smartphone trends.

Dimensions and Display

Despite the sharper, more defined edges, the overall dimensions of the Pixel 9 Pro remain similar to the previous model, the Pixel 8 Pro. The leaked specifications suggest a slightly slimmer profile by 0.3 mm and a smaller 6.5-inch display, compared to the 6.7-inch screen of the Pixel 8 Pro. This adjustment in screen size is intriguing, as it aligns the phone more closely with mid-sized options currently available in the market​.

User Reactions and Market Impact

Initial reactions to the leaked designs have been mixed. Some users express concern over the comfort and usability of the sharper edges, fearing a regression to less comfortable handling experiences similar to some older iPhone models. The design has certainly divided opinion, with discussions prevalent across tech forums and social media about the practical implications of such a design choice on daily use.