How Paid ChatGPT Users Can Access GPT-4 Turbo: A Step-by-Step Guide

Discover how to access GPT-4 Turbo with OpenAI’s latest enhancements for ChatGPT Plus users, including step-by-step instructions, benefits, and new developer tools.

OpenAI has officially rolled out GPT-4 Turbo, a significantly enhanced version of its already powerful AI model, GPT-4, designed to offer advanced capabilities, including a substantial expansion in context window and a more recent knowledge cutoff. Here’s what you need to know about accessing this sophisticated AI tool.

GPT-4 Turbo introduces several upgrades, including an extended context window capable of processing the equivalent of 300 pages of text in a single prompt and a knowledge base updated to April 2023. Moreover, it offers economic advantages as it is notably cheaper for both input and output tokens than its predecessor​​.

For existing users of the ChatGPT Plus service, access to GPT-4 Turbo is provided through the chat.openai.com platform, albeit with a defined usage cap. This cap is subject to adjustment based on demand and overall system performance. As of the beginning of 2024, the usage limit was set at 40 messages every three hours, with the system designed not to allow message rollovers—unused messages from one period do not carry over to the next​.

Additionally, OpenAI has opened access to the new model via its API, where users who have previously utilized GPT-4 can upgrade to GPT-4 Turbo by selecting ‘gpt-4-turbo’ as the model name in their API setup. This update is essential for developers seeking to leverage the AI’s enhanced capabilities in various applications, from detailed text analysis to integration into more complex AI-driven tool​.

OpenAI has also introduced the Assistants API and updated tools like the Code Interpreter and Retrieval functionalities. These innovations are aimed at supporting developers in building more sophisticated, AI-powered applications. This new API allows for the creation of agent-like experiences within apps, handling complex tasks more efficiently​​.

Overall, GPT-4 Turbo and its associated tools are poised to offer more powerful, efficient, and cost-effective AI solutions for both developers and general users.