Now that we have seen how 2020 panned out, making predictions about 2021 seems futile. No-one foresaw the world-changing events of this year. However, one thing is clear: tech has been affected just as much as other parts of our lives.

In upcoming times, Covid-19 will act as a catalyst for a plethora of changes. These changes were already on the cards thanks to our increasingly online and digital lives. Things will pick up pace now, with necessity as the driving force.

Here we take an overview of how tech will unfold during the next year and walk you through the top 5 technologies that will erupt in 2021.

#1. Static control:

This may come as a surprise to a few, but static control technology has enormous potential, and in 2021 we will witness this potential materializing into a full-fledged industry. Static control is the means of controlling static electricity, which causes plenty of problems to a wide range of products.

In the textiles industry, static charges cause threads to bind and break in creels and warpers, resulting in machine downtime. Similarly, in the printing industry, static electricity makes delivery troublesome of sheet-fed press feed. It causes untimely delivery, pad-printing, and tampon printing. In the electronics segment, destructive electrostatic discharge (ESD) causes latent damage to board assembly and results in field failure.

All the above issues can be controlled by neutralizing static electricity. Firms such as Simco-Ion produce ionization equipment that carries out active ionization and controls static electricity. Such firms will be in massive demand in 2021.

#2. IoT and Edge:

IoT and Edge are fast emerging as the most potent superpowers of the tech world. The predictions are for billions of endpoints being deployed as digital transformation becomes central across numerous industries. We are witnessing huge scale deployments emerging in completely different use cases like Smart Cities, Electric Vehicles charging infrastructure, smart surveillance, medical applications, and plenty more. IoT/ Edge has become a reality, and we are going to witness its gradual rise.

The building, running, executing, managing, and securing such expansive IOT/ Edge implementations will grow in complexity due to multiple endpoints. And it will require integrating AI and ML into the IoT platform. 2021 will be the year where we will see more of such AI-powered IoT deployments in various sectors.

#3. Cloud-Native Applications:

As more and more organizations join the bandwagon and move to cloud-native applications, application infrastructure is going through a monumental transformation. According to IDC, by 2022, 35% of all production apps will be cloud-native.

User interfaces will see transformations over the coming years as there will be an increase in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) dialogues. By 2024, AI-powered user interfaces and process automation will replace about a third of the current screen-based apps, and 2021 will be the breakthrough year of this change.

#4. Intrinsic Security:

The tech world was following a bolted-on approach to security for a long time. This approach featured patching the infrastructure from the data center to the Edge. Now that the risk landscape has become increasingly complex and sophisticated thanks to the bad actors getting more sophisticated, we know that this is not working. Security must be reinvented from the current model to be intrinsically built into all aspects of the infrastructure and applications deployed, thus significantly reducing the attack surface.

#5: Blockchains:

Blockchain started as an offshoot of the cryptocurrency movement and is now receiving plenty of traction. Multiple approaches posed plenty of challenges to Blockchain’s evolution, but things are becoming mature and clearer as Blockchain evolves. Enterprise Blockchain has immense potential and will make a profound impact on businesses in the next five years. Gartner predicts that by 2039 Blockchain technology will add business value up to $3.1 trillion. A Blockchain is a decentralized, incorruptible, unchangeable space for encrypted data, and AI is the brain that can scrutinize and interpret that data efficiently to drive actionable insights. The two can collaborate to transform the nature of transactional businesses profoundly.

2020 caught everyone by surprise. However, 2021 could be the year when some highly effective technologies become mainstream. The five technologies listed above will be a part of these mainstream technologies.