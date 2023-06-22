Top 5 cybersecurity firms aiding healthcare organizations in preventing data loss and responding to incidents

The healthcare industry is becoming increasingly dependent on digital systems and interconnected devices to store and manage patient information as technology advances. However, this digital transformation has also resulted in a significant increase in cyber threats and data breaches. According to research conducted by the CyberPeace Foundation, a local cybersecurity think tank, approximately 1.9 million cyberattacks targeted the healthcare industry in India between January and November of the current year. To tackle these challenges, cybersecurity companies have become crucial in protecting sensitive healthcare data. This article highlights the top five cybersecurity companies that are revolutionizing healthcare data protection, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of patient information.

Quick Heal Technologies

The role of cybersecurity in Indian healthcare is pivotal, and Quick Heal, as a leading cybersecurity company, recognizes the growing importance of protecting healthcare systems and patient data. Over the past 12 months, we have witnessed a significant engagement with hospitals, reflecting the sector’s heightened awareness of the need for robust cybersecurity measures. One of the emerging areas of interest in the healthcare sector is Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR/XDR) technology. This advanced cybersecurity solution focuses on monitoring and detecting threats at the endpoint level, such as individual devices or servers. EDR/XDR solutions offer enhanced visibility into potential security incidents, rapid threat detection, and response capabilities. As healthcare organizations become more aware of the evolving threat landscape, they are keen to understand and implement these technologies to bolster their security posture.

Arete

Arete transforms the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime. With decades of industry experience, their team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with best-in-class data and software engineers. This elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory managed security services. The data from Arete’s recent report comes directly from over 1,500 ransomware events investigated by Arete, of which the healthcare sector accounted for 13 percent. The report also indicates that less than 25% of healthcare organizations have implemented multi-factor authentication (MFA), which is a key security measure

Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks strives to make the world a safer place. The brand believes every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. Barracuda protects email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with the customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level.

Fortinet

Fortinet is a renowned cybersecurity brand that offers comprehensive cloud security solutions. With their advanced threat intelligence and detection capabilities, Fortinet provides real-time protection against cloud-based malware attacks. Their integrated security platform safeguards cloud workloads, network traffic, and data stored in cloud environments, ensuring end-to-end protection.

Noventiq

Noventiq is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered and listed in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, VMWare, among many others, alongside its own services and solutions. With a turnover of US$ 1.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2021, Noventiq is currently one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector.

In conclusion, the healthcare sector is facing a growing number of cyberattacks, which require robust measures for data loss prevention and incident response. Among the numerous cybersecurity companies in this field, five notable companies excel in expertise regarding data loss prevention and incident response. Through their innovative technologies, comprehensive solutions, and expert guidance, these companies enable healthcare providers to safeguard sensitive data and ensure the well-being of patients. These companies remain dedicated to staying ahead of emerging risks and ensuring the resilience of healthcare organizations in the face of evolving cyber threats.