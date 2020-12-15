The Dell XPS 13 has been among the more interesting laptop devices to launch this year, and the good news here is that the laptop with Intel Core i5 inside is finally ready for its debut in India. At the moment you can buy the Core i5 variant of the laptop while the more powerful Core i7 model is due to arrive in January 2021.

Specs and features

The latest Dell XPS 13 is all about a premium feel while delivering the best-in-class performance. Top that up with the stellar looks which clearly happens to be among the biggest positives of the laptop. The laptop is in fact unique in that it offers the thinnest bezels, which makes the display seemingly stretch all the way to the edges.

The ultra-slim bezel also makes the laptop to have the smallest footprint among its competitors. This coupled with its weight of 1.2 kilos makes the laptop extremely convenient to carry around. The laptop is built using materials such as machined aluminum, woven fiberglass, and carbon fiber that makes it extremely robust and rigid while still being among the most stylish as well.

Coming to its specs, the Dell XPS 13 comes with an almost bezel-less InfinityEdge 13-inch display having 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes in three resolutions, which starts at Full HD for the base model to 4k Ultra HD for the top model. Another highlight of the display is its 100 percent sRGB colour gamut reproduction while offering 500 nits of brightness. The display supports Dolby Vision tech as well for an enhanced viewing experience.

At its heart, the laptop comes with the latest 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU rated at 2.7 Ghz clock speed coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. For the top model, you have 16 GB of memory along with 1 TB of SSD storage. The Intel Iris Xe GPU takes care of graphics-rich content.

The new XPS 13 is also Intel Evo certified, which means the laptop is optimally designed to offers just the right mix of performance, battery life, and display while also being capable of waking up from sleep in just seconds.

While still on battery life, the Full HD+ model is capable of remaining in operation for more than 14 hours. The 4K+ mode, in turn, can stream video for more than 8 hours, which makes it perfect for usage for just about any usage scenario.

Coming to connectivity, the XPS 13 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5 mm headphone and microphone combo port, and a MicroSD card slot. The Thunderbolt 4 ports in turn can support both DisplayPort and power delivery. Besides, the laptop is also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 compliant as well.

Pricing and availability

The Dell XPS 13 Core i5 model starts at Rs. 1,50,990 and is available in two shades of Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. The laptop can be purchased from Amazon.in as well as select Dell Exclusive Stores across India.