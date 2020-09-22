Did you know that almost 90% of American households own a computer of some kind? While PCs still very much dominate the market, Macs are continuing to grow in popularity due to their user-friendliness and unique features.

If you own a MacBook Pro yourself, you most likely already know how handy the device can be. That being said, there are probably still a few cool MacBook Pro features you don’t know about yet.

The good news? We can tell you all about them!

In this article, well break down a few useful MacBook Pro features that most users don’t know to exist. We’ll also tell you exactly how to use each feature, so you can try them all out as you read along.

The Ability to Use Splitscreen

If you owned a television back in the 80s and 90s, you most likely remember when the “picture-in-picture” feature was first introduced. The ability to watch more than one show at once was revolutionary, to say the least, and opened so many doors for TV viewers who wanted a multi-screen experience.

Well, what if we told you that you could use a similar feature on your Macbook Pro? All you have to do is hold down the green fullscreen button on any open tab. After doing so, you’ll be prompted to choose a side of your screen that you want that tab to be on, as well as a tab for the other side of your screen.

This is a neat feature that makes watching videos while you work, or taking notes during a zoom meeting, that much easier.

Operating Microsoft Windows

We’ll be honest. Installing up Microsoft Windows on your Mac takes a bit of work. And if you’re not computer savvy, you can end up doing more harm than good, which of course isn’t what you want.

With that being said, it is very much possible to do, which is a fact that not a lot of Mac users know. Doing so will allow you to run any Windows-only programs, which can be helpful if your Mac is your only computer.

Taking Screenshots in Many Different Ways

Want to screenshot of a picture from the web that isn’t allowing you to save it that old fashion way? Or what about taking a picture of your entire screen to show someone something at work? Both things are very much possible using a few basic Mac shortcuts.

To take a screenshot of your entire screen, all you need to do is use the shortcut Command+Shift+3. If you want to select a specific area of your computer screen to take a picture of, use Command+Shift+4, then the selection tool to crop your desired image. All images should save directly to your desktop, too, making them easy to find.

Record Video Directly From Your Screen

Perhaps you knew that your Mac could take photo screenshots. But did you know that your Mac can record video from your screen, too?

All you have to do to record video from your Mac is press the Command+Shift+5 shortcut. From there, you’ll be prompted to select an area of your screen that you would like to capture, just like you would be using the Command+Shift+4 shortcut to take a picture.

If you have one, you can use your MacBook Pro touch bar to stop and start your recording. You don’t have to do anything special to enable this feature, either, as it’ll pop up on its own after you’ve entered the Command+Shift+5 shortcut.

Getting Your iPad Involved With Sidecar

Do you own an iPad? Well, if you’re looking for a creative way to get some more screen real estate, consider checking out Apple Sidecar.

Apple Sidecar is a simple and easy-to-use feature that allows you to use your iPad as a second screen for your Mac. This can be quite useful when multitasking or working on large projects.

Turning off All Notifications

Tired of getting tons of notifications when you’re working? Want to turn them all off so you can stay focused and get some things done? You might not have known about this before, but it’s very much possible to do so.

To turn off your notifications, click on the settings wheel in the lower righthand corner of the notifications sidebar. Then, enable the “do not disturb” feature and close out the tab.

Once you enter the settings tab, you’ll see that you can even schedule certain times for your “do not disturb” settings to be enabled. This feature can be quite useful if you work on your Mac at the same time each day and don’t want to be bothered during that window of time.

Deleting Apps Within Launchpad

Got some old apps on your Mac that you no longer want or need? Want to get rid of them for good? Delete them off your computer from within the Launchpad window in seconds.

To do this, open up Launchpad and hold down your cursor on whatever app you want to delete. Your apps will then start wiggling, and an “x” will appear in the upper lefthand corner. Click that “x” and your app is deleted from your computer permanently!

Cool MacBook Pro Features Most Users Don’t Know About

Well, there you have it! Those are a few cool MacBook Pro features that you most likely didn’t know about before reading this article! After reading this article, you should be able to get even more enjoyment out of your MacBook Pro going forward.

Remember, keyboard shortcuts are the key to getting the most out of your Mac. Learn the ones that are helpful to you, that way you can be more efficient and productive when using your Mac.

