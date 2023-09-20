BOULT Unveils Spectacular Lineup of Next-Level TWS Earbuds- Y1 Pro, W20 & W50, with Game-Changing Features  

BOULT, the fastest-growing consumer tech brand, has unveiled its latest range of products that promise to redefine how we experience sound and style. This exciting lineup includes the Y1 Pro, W50 and W20 true wireless earbuds, each meticulously designed to offer unparalleled features and performance to cater to the diverse needs of today’s tech-savvy and health-conscious consumers.

BOULT Y1 Pro earbuds boast a range of advanced features that cater to audiophiles and tech enthusiasts. It is the successor of the bestseller – Boult Y1 and upgrade speaks for itself. One of its most notable attributes is its impressive 60-hour battery life, guaranteeing uninterrupted power for your lengthy music sessions. Additionally, its Lightning BOULT Fast Charging via USB-C allows you to get 120 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes. These striking earbuds also excel in providing seamless audio and video synchronization, boasting an incredibly low 45ms latency for lag-free entertainment. Not just this, these buds come in a classy metallic finish and intricate grooved panels on the case with incredible colour options in black, red and blue.

Pairing is a breeze with Bluetooth 5.3 and Blink & Pair technology, ensuring a hassle-free connection experience. This wireless marvel guarantees crystal-clear calls due to the ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology, which offers noise cancellation for enhanced call quality. The Y1 Pro TWS also delivers exceptional sound quality with 13mm drivers and BoomX Supreme bass, all housed in an intricate groove design metallic case that offers both aesthetics and durability. Additionally, these earbuds offer convenience at your fingertips with touch controls, voice assistant support, and IPX5 water resistance. They are also IPX5 water-resistant to withstand splashes and sweat. The Y1 Pro TWS is launching at the price INR 1,099 offers style and substance for your audio needs.

BOULT W50 offers a perfect fusion of style and performance, making it a standout choice in the world of wearable technology. With an impressive 50 hours of playtime, it ensures users are always connected and entertained. It has a remarkable fast-charging capability via the USB-C port, where a mere 10 minutes of charging results in an impressive 150 minutes of playtime. These earbuds also boast an unparalleled 45ms ultra-low latency in its Combat Gaming Mode, catering to gaming enthusiasts. Its ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology ensures crystal-clear voice quality, making it ideal for calls and gaming alike.

The BOULT BoomX Tech ensures signature sound quality with supreme bass, powered by its 13mm drivers powered by BoomX Technology. Furthermore, the ZEN Quad Mic ENC enhances voice clarity. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Blink & Pair technology for lightning-fast pairing and compatibility with SBC AAC codecs. Touch controls, voice assistant integration, and IPX5 water resistance further elevate the W50’s appeal, making it a top contender in the wearable tech market. The W50 also boasts IPX5 water resistance and is available in stylish colour variants such as Ash Black, Blue Lustre, Silver Sand, and Ruby Bronze. These impressive earbuds are launching at the priced INR 999/-.

BOULT W20 is designed for those who demand high-quality audio and reliability. With an astonishing 32 hours of playtime on a single charge and an impressive standby time of 120 hours, users can revel in uninterrupted music and crystal-clear calls for extended periods. The lightning-fast charging capability, powered by Lightning BOULT Type C technology, offers a remarkable 120 minutes of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. Gamers will find their nirvana with the W20’s Combat Gaming Mode, boasting an ultra-low 45ms latency ideal for mobile gaming. The 13mm drivers, powered by BoomX Technology, deliver supreme bass and audio quality, elevating the auditory experience. These earbuds also feature the innovative ZEN ENC Mic for superior call clarity. Their cutting-edge Blink & Pair Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures lightning-fast pairing and supports SBC and AAC codecs. Furthermore, convenient touch controls and compatibility with voice assistants make these earbuds a user-friendly choice. Plus, it comes in stylish colour variants like Space Black, Pine Green, and Glacier Blue and is IPX5 water-resistant for added durability. The launch price of BOULT W20 is INR 899/-.

Speaking about the launch of this lineup, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, BOULT, said, “BOULT has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, delivering top-notch products renowned for their distinctive design and unmatched functionality. With the launch of our latest TWS offerings, we intend to reshape the landscape of wearable technology. Additionally, the launch of the W20, W50, and Y1 Pro models solidifies our position as the fastest-growing audio brand in the wearables market. These devices are poised to be your ultimate companions, seamlessly blending style and performance to elevate your audio and lifestyle experiences.”