Boult Sterling Pro Smartwatch and Astra TWS Make Waves in the Wearable Market

Boult Audio has recently expanded its product line with the introduction of the Sterling Pro smartwatch and Astra TWS earbuds. These new additions are priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,399, respectively, and are available for purchase on the official Boult website as well as through authorized retail partners. The Sterling Pro smartwatch is not just another timepiece; it’s a luxury smartwatch with a sporty flair that aims to cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers. On the other hand, the Astra TWS earbuds are designed with gamers in mind, offering low latency to ensure an immersive gaming experience.

The Sterling Pro smartwatch comes with a plethora of features that make it a versatile accessory for everyday use. While specific specs and features are yet to be fully disclosed, the smartwatch is already generating buzz for its affordability and feature-rich nature. It’s not just a device to tell time; it’s a lifestyle companion that aims to make your day-to-day activities more manageable.

Similarly, the Astra TWS earbuds are not just another pair of wireless earbuds. They are specifically designed for gamers, offering low latency to ensure that there is no lag between the audio and the on-screen action. This is crucial for gamers who rely on sound cues for gameplay. The earbuds were introduced on September 2, 2023, and have already caught the attention of the gaming community for their performance and affordability.

Both products were launched in India and are aimed at meeting the diverse needs of consumers in the country. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast looking for a smartwatch to track your activities or a gamer in need of high-quality, low-latency earbuds, Boult Audio has got you covered. The products will be available for purchase from September 6, making them one of the most anticipated releases in the wearable market this year.

In summary, Boult Audio’s new Sterling Pro smartwatch and Astra TWS earbuds are more than just wearables; they are lifestyle accessories designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers. With their affordable pricing and feature-rich nature, these products are set to make a significant impact in the wearable market. Keep an eye on Boult Audio’s official website and authorized retail partners for the latest updates on these exciting new products.