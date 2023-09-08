Wings Unveils Platinum Smartwatch with a very interesting marketing campaign

Wings, one of India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the consumer electronics retail space, is bringing the best of many worlds together with the launch of its latest innovation – the Wings Platinum. The smartwatch marries the timeless charm of a classic round dial display with the cutting-edge features of a modern smartwatch. The smartwatch is perfect for individuals who prefer a mature look while seeking the convenience and capabilities of a smartwatch.

This new launch comes at an apropos time as Wings is set to collaborate with Ankit Baiyanpuria, who has been trending on social media as he attempts the 75 Hard challenge. The Wings 30 day challenge is an adaptation from the same, motivating everyone to challenge their fitness goals and tracking their progress day in day out.. Anyone who completes the challenge will be eligible to win from a prize pool of ₹3,00,000, Wings products and coupons.

Entry for the challenge requires one to purchase any Wings Smartwatch, sign up the form on the Wins website, fill up all the details, follow the rules and do the 30 hard challenge – posting 1 reel/short everyday tracking their progress while wearing the smartwatch. The challenge window will be open till 7th November, 2023.

This latest Wings Platinum is something you can start your journey with the 30 day challenge with. It boasts a highly accurate set of trackers – calorie, heart rate and steps. These trackers make tracking your health and fitness goals so much easier. With advanced single-chip Bluetooth calling, this smartwatch keeps you effortlessly connected on the move, delivering enhanced calling capabilities that fit perfectly with your dynamic lifestyle. Plus, the watch offers an impressive battery life, providing up to seven days of uninterrupted usage without calling and a reliable three days even with calling. With this power, your smartwatch will effortlessly keep up with your daily adventures, making it an essential companion for the modern, tech-savvy individual.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “The Wings Platinum is the first of our round dial displays in our smartwatch lineup. We aim to cater to a wide spectrum of preferences, people who like a mature look, people who need new age tech, people who are fitness freaks. We’re also glad to be contributing to #MakingIndiaFitter with the 30 Hard challenge and excited to have Ankit as the face of our promotions – his journey has been truly inspiring.”

The launch is set to take centre stage on multiple platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Wings website. With a launch price of just ₹1499, significantly reduced from the original ₹1999, Wings is making a bold statement about accessibility and value without compromising quality.

As Wings continues to evolve as a brand, its dedication to innovation, style, and functionality remains intact. The Wings Platinum Smartwatch serves as a testament to the brand’s passion for pushing boundaries and crafting products that resonate with the pulse of the youth.