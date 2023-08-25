realme Buds Air 5, with highest in segment 50dB Active Noise Cancellation to go on sale starting August 26th, 2023 from 12 noon onwards on  realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels

realme, the most reliable smartphone service provider, has recently announced the availability and sale date of its latest addition in AIOT segment, realme Buds Air 5. The realme Buds Air 5 comes equipped with highest in segment 50dB Active Noise Cancellation.

The first sale of realme Buds Air 5 is scheduled for August 26 from 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Buyers will be able to avail a flat discount of INR 200 off during the first sale of realme Buds Air 5 on realme.com and Flipkart.

realme Buds Air 5



The realme Buds Air 5 promises an exceptional and immersive audio experience. It boasts pioneering features like the 50dB Active Noise Cancellation, coupled with 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and 6-mic Call Noise Cancellation. Ensuring an unparalleled audio journey for users. The audio brilliance is made possible by the advanced 12.4mm mega titanizing driver, accompanied by dynamic bass boost and an ingeniously designed individual rear cavity. Moreover, the realme Buds Air 5 showcases modern functionalities including an impressive battery life of 38 hours, an ultra-responsive 45ms super low latency, and intuitive touch controls. Available in a choice of two elegant colors – Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White, these earbuds will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels.

realme Buds Air 5 price details: