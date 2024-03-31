Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Not Quite the Joy Expected

Discover why the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, despite its impressive battery and performance, falls short of sparking joy compared to other flagship smartphones.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, while embodying a plethora of features and technical advancements, has not quite managed to spark the joy or excitement typically associated with flagship smartphones. Despite its robust performance and sizable battery, certain aspects of the device seem to fall short when compared to its contemporaries, casting a shadow over its potential allure.

Right off the bat, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is notable for its generous 5,500mAh battery capacity, promising extended usage times that align with or even surpass some of the leading competitors in the smartphone realm. Testing has demonstrated impressive longevity, with over 16 hours of web browsing, more than 14 hours of YouTube streaming, and almost 8 hours of gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate on a single charge. Such figures position the device as a reliable companion for heavy users who prioritize battery life in their mobile gadgets​​.

However, when it comes to the camera—a critical aspect for many users—the Zenfone 11 Ultra shows some limitations. Although it features a commendable ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, it lacks a macro focus, which is becoming increasingly common in flagship models from other brands. The camera’s performance in zoom and low light conditions, while decent, does not necessarily break new ground or surpass competitors. Some images exhibit a lack of sharpness and detail at higher zoom levels, and while Asus’ Hyper Clarity digital zoom attempts to bridge this gap, the results at the far end of the zoom spectrum (up to 30x) can be disappointing with smudgy details​.

From a design perspective, the Zenfone 11 Ultra seems to straddle the line between Asus’s ROG gaming-centric devices and more conventional smartphones. It aims to offer a blend of high performance and practicality, with a 144Hz screen refresh rate but without some of the gaming-specific features like the external cooler found in the ROG lineup. This approach positions the Zenfone 11 Ultra as a versatile device, yet it may leave certain audiences—particularly gamers and tech enthusiasts—wanting more.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra embodies a mix of commendable attributes and areas where it doesn’t quite meet expectations. Its standout battery life and solid performance metrics are countered by a camera system that, while versatile, doesn’t necessarily outshine the competition. Additionally, its attempt to serve as a jack-of-all-trades may not fully satisfy those seeking a device with a more focused or specialized appeal. This nuanced performance suggests that while the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a competent flagship, it might not stir the excitement or fulfil the desires of all potential users.