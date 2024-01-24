Asus Zenfone 11 Leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Power and Centered Selfie Camera Cutout

Asus is back in the smartphone game, and it’s bringing the heat with the upcoming Zenfone 11. A listing on the Google Play Console has revealed some of the phone’s key specifications, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Android 14. While the listing mentions a 1080p display resolution, there’s a possibility that Asus might offer a higher resolution option as well.

Key Highlights:

Asus Zenfone 11 listed on Google Play Console, revealing key specifications.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

16GB of RAM and Android 14 out of the box.

1080p display resolution mentioned in the listing, though higher resolution might be offered.

Centered selfie camera cutout suggested by leaked renders.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Under the Hood

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, and it’s sure to bring flagship-level performance to the Zenfone 11. This octa-core processor is built on a 4nm process and promises significant improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI performance over its predecessor. With 16GB of RAM, the phone should be able to handle even the most demanding tasks without breaking a sweat.

Centered Selfie Camera Cutout

In addition to the leaked specifications, renders of the Zenfone 11 have also surfaced online, revealing a centered selfie camera cutout. This design choice is becoming increasingly popular among smartphone manufacturers, and it offers a more symmetrical and immersive viewing experience. While the exact megapixel count of the front-facing camera is unknown, it’s likely to be a high-resolution sensor that can capture clear and detailed selfies.

Other Expected Features

While the Google Play Console listing doesn’t reveal much else about the Zenfone 11, we can expect other high-end features such as a triple-camera system on the back, a large battery with fast charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Asus is known for its innovative features, so we might also see some unique surprises on the Zenfone 11.

Availability and Pricing

There’s no official word on the availability or pricing of the Asus Zenfone 11 yet, but we expect it to be launched sometime in the first half of 2024. The price is likely to be on the higher end, considering the powerful specifications and premium design.

Battery and Charging:

The battery capacity is not yet confirmed, but considering the phone’s expected performance and large display, a sizeable battery exceeding 5000mAh is likely.

Fast charging support is almost guaranteed, with rumors suggesting speeds of up to 65W or even 100W for incredibly fast charging times.

Design and Other Features:

Leaks suggest a sleek and modern design with a glass back and metal frame. The phone might retain the Zenfone series’ signature ZenUI customization skin on top of Android 14.

Other expected features include stereo speakers, IP water and dust resistance rating, and support for advanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

The Asus Zenfone 11 is shaping up to be a powerful and feature-packed smartphone. With the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a centered selfie camera cutout, it’s sure to appeal to users who demand the best. While the official launch date and price are yet to be announced, we expect the Zenfone 11 to be a major contender in the flagship smartphone market.