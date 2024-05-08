Apple’s M4 iPad Pro: A Leap in Performance and Flexibility Tailored by Storage Options

Discover the new M4 iPad Pro 2024: performance linked to storage with up to 16GB RAM, enhanced CPU and GPU, revolutionary thin design, and OLED display.

Apple has recently updated its iPad Pro lineup with the introduction of the M4 chip, marking a significant enhancement in both performance and functionality. This new generation brings a nuanced approach to hardware configuration, notably tying the amount of RAM and processing power directly to the device’s storage capacity.

Core and RAM Configuration

The 2024 iPad Pro models equipped with the M4 chip exhibit a varied configuration dependent on their storage capacity. Models with 256GB or 512GB of storage come with 8GB of unified memory, which is suitable for general multitasking and professional applications. For more demanding tasks, the 1TB and 2TB models boast 16GB of RAM, offering enhanced performance for intensive applications like video editing and graphic design​​.

CPU and GPU Enhancements

The M4 chip in the new iPad Pro features a 10-core CPU setup, including six efficiency cores and four performance cores, delivering up to 1.5 times faster CPU performance compared to the M2 chip found in previous models. This setup not only improves general efficiency but also enhances multitasking capabilities​. The GPU remains a 10-core unit, similar to the M3, supporting advanced graphical features like dynamic caching and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a first for iPad​.

Design and Display

Despite the internal upgrades, the iPad Pro’s design remains sleek, with the new models measuring an astonishing 5.3mm and 5.1mm in thickness for the 11-inch and 13-inch models respectively. These are some of the thinnest devices Apple has ever produced. They also feature new OLED displays branded as Ultra Retina XDR, capable of delivering 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and a peak of 1,600 nits for HDR content, ensuring vivid and sharp visuals across all types of media​​.

Connectivity and Accessories

The M4 iPad Pro supports USB-C connectors with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 compatibility, allowing connections to high-resolution external displays and other peripherals. Additionally, the new models come with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G capabilities for rapid wireless connectivity​​. Alongside these technological advances, Apple introduces a new Apple Pencil Pro with enhanced functionality, including gesture recognition and haptic feedback, enriching the user interaction experience​​.

Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pro sets a new standard for tablet computing, adapting its hardware capabilities according to user needs based on storage options. This strategy not only enhances performance scalability but also ensures that users can select a device that best suits their operational demands and budget.