Infinix expands its laptop portfolio with the INBook X2 Slim: Ultra-thin design, superior display, enhanced performance, and increased battery capacity

Further bolstering its legacy of revolutionizing the Indian laptop market with next-generation laptops, Infinix is ready to unveil its latest INBook X2 Slim series packed with the “First in the Segment Technology”. Slated to go on sale on 9th June on Flipkart, the newest entrant INBook X2 Slim model sports a premium design & display, stunning processor, high-capacity battery equipped with fast-charging abilities, and whatnot. Price starting from INR 27,990*, the laptop complements Infinix’s commitment to introducing category-first features in every new device based on customer reviews and feedback. With INBook X2 Slim, Infinix aims to provide workplace newbies and college students with affordable, premium-looking, high-performance devices that mirror their lifestyles.

Price as per below-

i3 8+256 27,990* i3 8+512 30,990* i5 16+512 38,990 i5 16+1TB 40,990 i7 16+512 48,990 i7 16+1TB 50,990

Ultra-thin and light design and a super bright display: As the name suggests, the all-new Infinix INBook X2 Slim weighs just 1.24 kg, has 14.8 mm thickness, and 4.7mm thin bezels. Designed as the slimmest and lightest in the segment, the device is made of a lightweight aluminium alloy-based metal body that is exceptionally portable and convenient for students and working professionals, allowing them to carry it from one place to another easily. Available in four vibrant colour variants Red, Green, Silver and Blue, this laptop will help them to be in trend and flaunt the device.

The backlit keyboard in INBook X2 Slim enables seamless work even in low-light environments, making it an ideal option for home and office use. Moreover, the laptop sports a super bright full high-definition display of 300 NITS and 100% sRGB colour reproduction for an immersive viewing experience. Whether it is image sharpness, clarity, or viewing angles, the IPS display offers the best performance in all regards. It also allows users to enjoy playing games in the liveliest colour possible.

Big battery with super-fast charging: Infinix has put an end to the need for bulky and outdated chargers. The new INBook X2 Slim laptop is backed by a high-capacity 50Wh all-day long battery that gives users 11 hours of uninterrupted web browsing and about 9 hours of video playback and regular work. The 65W Easy Carry Type-C Port assures fast charging and significantly reduces the power needs on the go.

Stellar performance and massive storage: The new entrant has three processor versions (i3, i5, and i7) that allow doing heavy tasks simultaneously, like creating presentations, graphic designing, and programming. While the Intel Core i3 processor variant of INBook X2 Slim 16GB comes in an 8 GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM storage option, the i5 variant has 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB of RAM and ROM storage capacity option. The other i7 processor variant offers an impressive 16GB of RAM and a choice between 512GB and 1TB of ROM as an option. Moreover, the laptop has a Reading Speed of 2400 MB/s, followed by 1900 MB/s of writing speed, and a memory frequency of LPDDR4X 3200Mhz.

The new INBook X2 Slim is also backed by PCle 3.0 SSD fast storage certified by NVMe, ensuring better performance, compatibility and 5X faster storage capacity, unlike a regular SSD usually found in heavy laptops and computers. The 1.0 Cooling system in the all-new INBook X2 Slim model controls heat-ups and lowers the temperature effectively.

Multiple connectivity options: The laptop ensures seamless connectivity to various ports to accommodate customers’ personal and business needs, including one USB C port that supports data transfer, charging, and display, one data transfer supporting USB Type C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, one SD card slot, and one 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. The WiFi 5 feature eases many high-bandwidth online activities, including gaming and video conferencing. The device also has an enhanced Bluetooth 5.1, assuring faster connectivity and a positioning system that accurately locates a lost earbud. Moreover, all three variants, X2 Slim i3, i5, and i7, feature a Dual-Star Light Camera (HD 720P + Dual LED flash) that helps to conduct high-quality video calls and make every moment memorable. The laptop is also equipped with a stereo speaker + DTS audio designed for excellent surround sound quality.