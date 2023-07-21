Xiaomi India upgrades A series line-up for enhanced performance and smart TV viewing experience

Xiaomi India, the country’s No.1 Smart TV brand today announced a new addition to their smart television portfolio with the launch of Xiaomi Smart TV A Series. Designed to offer a new level of enhanced viewing experience, the new television brings together the technological prowess of Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual X, and Vivid Picture Engine for the best entertainment experience.

With a focus on offering immersive, collaborative, and interactive solutions, the new series features the latest version of Patchwall & PatchWall+, which makes it one of the largest TV content discovery platforms with 30+ Indian and Global content partners. The brand ventures into the realm of FAST TV with its latest offering, providing users with access to a vast selection of over 200 live channels, all available free of charge. Powered by the latest Google TV, the new UI allows consumers quick and convenient access to a variety of entertainment options, including streaming apps and live TV, on their home screens.

Xiaomi India offers consumers with high-quality content experience along with industry-leading technologies that are a perfect combination of hardware and software, while capturing brand’s vision of “Innovation of Everyone”.

Designed by Xiaomi, Powered by Google

Designed by Xiaomi and Powered by Google, the new Xiaomi Smart TV A series is powered by Google TV allowing consumers quick and convenient access to a variety of entertainment options, including streaming apps and live TV, on their home screen. It further allows users to stream their favourite content, including movies, shows, photos, and more, from their phones right to their TVs using the Google Chromecast Built-in feature.

Premium Metal Bezel-less Design

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series comes with premium metallic design and bezel-less display that ensures the ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate, any space while providing an immersive viewing experience.

Display for Visual delight

Along with the perfection in design, the smart television features upto Full HD Resolution display that offers the perfect balance of contrast and brightness to ensure authentic colour reproduction and brilliant clarity. Xiaomi Smart TV A series offers Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine that tunes colour, contrast and depth to precision with every visual.

Crisper Audio for an Immersive Entertainment Experience

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series brings improved audio technology to this segment by bringing the best-in-segment surround sound experience with 20W sound powered by Dolby Audio. The television also offers DTS Virtual:X for an immersive room-filling surround sound for the complete entertainment experience.

The Smart Experience – PatchWall

Focused on offering consumers solutions that are more immersive, collaborative, and interactive than ever before, the new Xiaomi Smart TV A Series also features the latest version of PatchWall.

The new and upgraded version of PatchWall offers a consistent software experience with deep integration with 30+ international and Indian content partners and also makes smart recommendations and content from 15+ languages.

Designed specifically for the Indian market, the smart TV platform also offers features such as IMDb integration, Live TV, Universal Search along with Kids Mode with parental lock. With the YouTube integration on PatchWall, consumers can access YouTube Music content directly from the PatchWall Music Tab that showcases all trending music videos across a wide range of genres and languages.

PatchWall+

The brand ventures into the realm of FAST TV with its latest offering, providing users with access to a vast selection of over 200 live channels, all available free of charge. In collaboration with various local OTT and Live TV providers, Xiaomi India curates the most extensive collection of regional channels within this domain.

Smoother Performance and Connectivity

Taking it a notch higher, the new series is powered by an industry-leading Quad Core A35 chip, for an improved performance no matter what the task at hand. The television also features 1.5GB RAM + 8GB Storage. The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series also supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition to 2 HDMI ports (support ARC| ALLM), it also comes with 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port for uncompromised connectivity and a holistic viewing experience.

Xiaomi Bluetooth Remote

The smart television also comes with a sleek, minimalistic remote that ensures ease of usage across a wide range of functions and control with Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings

Price and availability

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series range starts from INR 14,999, INR 22,999, and INR 24,999 across sizes starting 32”, 40” and 43″ respectively. Consumers will be able to avail the Xiaomi Smart TV 32A will be available at an introductory offer of INR 13,999.

The new series will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores.