Apple Launches AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C Charging in India for ₹24,900

In an exciting development for Apple enthusiasts, the tech giant has just unveiled its latest offering, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging, in the Indian market. With an array of impressive features and a price tag of ₹24,900, these wireless earbuds are set to revolutionize the audio experience for users across the country.

Enhanced Sound Quality

One of the standout features of the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen is their superior sound quality. Equipped with advanced audio technology, including Adaptive EQ and active noise cancellation, users can expect immersive sound like never before. Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or taking calls, the audio experience is bound to be exceptional.

USB-C Charging

Apple has listened to consumer feedback and introduced USB-C charging for the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. This means faster charging times and improved compatibility with a wide range of devices, making it more convenient for users on the go.

Sleek and Comfortable Design

The new AirPods Pro maintain their signature, sleek design, ensuring a comfortable fit for prolonged usage. They come with three sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a secure fit for all users, whether you’re working out or commuting.

Longer Battery Life

Apple has upgraded the battery life in the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro, allowing for up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. With the charging case, you can enjoy a total of up to 24 hours of listening time, ensuring your music keeps playing throughout the day.

Seamless Integration with Apple Devices

As expected, these new AirPods Pro seamlessly integrate with all your Apple devices. They automatically connect to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as you open the case, making the setup process hassle-free.

For fitness enthusiasts and those who lead an active lifestyle, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are now rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance. This added durability ensures they can withstand your toughest workouts and outdoor activities.

Pricing and Availability

The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging are priced at ₹24,900 and are now available for purchase at Apple Stores and authorized retailers across India.

Conclusion

With improved sound quality, USB-C charging, and enhanced comfort, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are set to be a hit among Apple aficionados in India. Whether you’re a music lover, a fitness enthusiast, or simply seeking an upgrade to your audio experience, these wireless earbuds are worth considering. So, grab your pair today and elevate your auditory experience with Apple’s latest offering.

Key Points: