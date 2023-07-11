Cellecor Unveils -‘BROPODS CB11’- Truly Wireless Earbuds

Cellecor, a fast-growing consumer electronics brand in India, is proud to announce the launch of their latest audio gadget, the CB11 BROPODS Truly Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds are not only elegant but also provide outstanding audio quality, giving music lovers and tech-savvy people alike an engaging listening experience.

Equipped with latest instant wake and pair technology, the CB11 BROPODS ensure a stable and seamless wireless connection, allowing users to enjoy their favorite music without any interruptions. With a playback time of up to 45 hours and 120 hours standby, these earbuds keep the music ON for longer, making them perfect for extended listening sessions or even long journeys.

Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Cellecor, expressed his excitement about the new product, stating, “At Cellecor, we work hard to make advanced and trendy consumer electronics that improve the lives of our consumers. The CB11 BROPODS Truly Wireless Earbuds are a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional sound quality and user experience.”

Cellecor CB11 BROPODS come with advanced features that make them stand out in the market. The built-in microphone enables convenient hands-free calling, allowing users to stay connected while on the go. The easy touch control feature ensures effortless control over music playback and call management with just a tap or swipe.

The CB11 Bropods are a true testament of unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation and design. One of the key highlights of the CB11 BROPODS is their superior noise cancellation technology allowing you to block out unwanted background noise and experience every note, every beat with utmost precision. Our Bluetooth V5.1 technology makes sure seamless connectivity whether you are commuting, working out, or simply enjoying your favorite tunes.

Cellecor CB11 BROPODS Truly Wireless Earbuds are compatible with popular voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant, enabling users to conveniently access information or control their audio experience using voice commands.

Priced at a reasonable INR 1299/-, the CB11 BROPODS offer exceptional value for money. They are available in a stylish white, blue and grey color on Cellecor website. Soon, they will be launched in giant market places like Amazon and Flipkart.

