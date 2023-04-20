Prime Video launches a new accessibility feature that makes it easier to hear dialogue in your favorite movies and series

Prime Video is rolling out a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost, which has initially launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide. Dialogue Boost lets you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service.

While Dialogue Boost was built with the needs of customers who are hard of hearing in mind, anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences.

At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

This new feature that allows customers to self-select their preferred dialogue volume is the latest addition to Prime, where members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

How Dialogue Boost works

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer. This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system. As a result, Dialogue Boost can be enjoyed anywhere the Prime Video experience is available.

How to find Dialogue Boost

During playback, customers can view and choose which level of Dialogue Boost they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop down menu. The audio tracks are labeled “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” and “English Dialogue Boost: High.”

The detail page for a title will indicate whether Dialogue Boost is available.