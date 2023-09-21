Amazon Introduces Generative AI Alexa and Unveils New Speakers in India

In a recent move to stay ahead in the AI race, Amazon.com Inc. has announced the launch of its Generative AI Alexa, along with the introduction of new speakers in India. The tech giant aims to make Alexa more relevant in the rapidly evolving world of generative artificial intelligence.

A Leap into Conversational AI

Amazon’s push into generative artificial intelligence is evident with the new features added to its Alexa voice assistant. During a recent event at the company’s campus in Arlington, Virginia, outgoing devices chief Dave Limp showcased a feature named “Let’s Chat.” This feature is designed to facilitate back-and-forth conversations. Limp demonstrated a live interaction with a screen-based Alexa device, asking it a series of questions about football teams, culminating in a request for Alexa to draft a message to a friend. The interaction highlighted Alexa’s enhanced capabilities in maintaining a running conversation and understanding context, surpassing its previous limitations.

“You can now have near human-like interactions with Alexa,” Limp emphasized. This advancement is Amazon’s response to the chatbots from OpenAI and Google, which have displayed an impressive ability to engage in human-like conversations.

Alexa’s Enhanced Learning

The revamped Alexa system learns about its users over time. For instance, if a user inquires about their favorite football team, Alexa will remember the team for future interactions. This feature eliminates the need for users to repeatedly provide context or use the wake word “Alexa” during conversations.

New Features and Devices

Amazon also introduced several new features and devices:

Echo Show 8: A smart home device combining a speaker and screen, boasting a redesigned interface and enhanced sound quality., it will be available from October.

Emergency Assist: A feature allowing users to call for emergency help via Alexa.

Updated Echo Frames: Smart glasses capable of taking calls and playing music. The new model, offers up to six hours of media playback and superior audio quality.

Fire TV Stick 4K: Comes with a 30% faster chip and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks.

Eero Max 7: One of the first Wi-Fi 7 routers to be available, set to be released during the holiday season.

Echo Hub: A wall-mountable device that controls smart home devices and monitors security cameras. Compatible with over 140,000 smart home devices.

Key Takeaways:

Amazon’s Generative AI Alexa promises more human-like interactions.

The “Let’s Chat” feature facilitates back-and-forth conversations.

New devices and features, including Echo Show 8 and Emergency Assist, have been introduced.

