EVM Introduces EnMag Wireless Power Bank For Magsafe Compatible Devices

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, has announced the launch of the latest EVM EnMag Power Bank. This Made in India, Magsafe Compatible 10,000 mAh power bank gives complete confidence and freedom to today’s consumers who never want to miss being on-the go by rendering true wireless and fast charging support for their iPhones. EVM accessories offer an extensive range of highest quality IT & Telecom products such as Internal and external SSDs, RAM, Wireless headsets, Powerbanks, GAN chargers, and more.

EVM EnMag Power Bank is a Magsafe Compatible Powerbank that is equipped with a 22.5W PD Fast Charging, 20W QC 3.0 Quick Charge and 15W Max Wireless Output. Thus, it can be used as per one’s convenience. EVM has designed this 10,000mAh Power Bank with an Apple aesthetic in mind, and it’s meant to be compact to fit easily into a purse or backpack.

Commenting on the launch of the latest wireless power bank, Mr. Vishal Hundia, CEO, EVM India said, “It is with great joy that we announce our newest and the first Made in India Magsafe compatible Powerbank. The purpose of utilizing a powerbank has slowly shifted from that of a portable charger when travelling to one that gives convenience while charging at home. EVM EnMag Power Bank, has been made for customers who seek a wireless solution that is easy to use and gives a charging experience that is uninterrupted.’’

Features of the EVM EnMag Power Bank:

EVM has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to manufacturing products domestically, with an aim to support the government’s mission of making the country truly Atmanirbhar and becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Fast Magnetic Wireless CHARGING and Travel Friendly

Fast wireless charging and Travel Friendly- EVM EnMag gets attached to a Magsafe compatible iphones and provides 15W Max Wireless output charging capacity. EnMag also boasts of 20W QC 3.0 Quick Charge and 22.5W PD fast Charging Output. The compact size and light weight of EnMag make it a convenient travel buddy.

Smart Protection

EnMag is developed with the most advanced and cutting-edge technology and prevents short circuits by including electromagnetic field protection, which safeguards gadgets from damage. It is designed to prevent excessive heat discharge while the current flows inward or outward, preventing your EnMag from overheating and protecting the battery body.

Ergonomic, Sleek & Stylish Design

The EVM EnMag power bank has been ergonomically designed to give it a sleek and attractive aesthetic while also making it portable and low in weight. EnMag is designed with an Apple aesthetic in mind, and it’s meant to be compact to make it simply convenient for its users.

Unique 2 Year Warranty

Join the wireless revolution with EVM EnMag which comes with a unique 2-year Warranty to give consumers with the finest in after-sales assistance. It also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, which adds to the already impressive list of features.

The company has over 500 service locations around the country, and for every product sold, EVM donates INR 10 to a child cancer fund. EVM EnMag power bank is multifunctional, pocket fit sleek and is available at maximum retail Price for Rs. 3499/-.